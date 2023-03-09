Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Champions League pre-quarters ouster to Bayern Munich, will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe leave PSG?

    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    UEFA Champions League 2022-23: PSG has suffered another early exit after being knocked out in the pre-quarters by Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, speculations have started to grow about Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe leaving the club.

    Image credit: Getty

    French champion Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) bid to win its maiden UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues to wait after it was knocked out of the ongoing season following a 0-2 loss to German champion Bayern Munich in the second leg of the pre-quarters at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday, while it was a 0-3 overall defeat, as the Parisians had lost the opening leg at home 0-1.

    Meanwhile, as the PSG supporters are left heartbroken, speculations are again on the rise of whether the club's top strikers, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, will leave the club. While the Argentine remains linked to a return to Spanish giants Barcelona, Mbappe has been linked to the reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid and English giants Manchester United.

    ALSO READ: Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG? Argentina's World Cup 2022 hero drops major hint - WATCH

    Image credit: Getty

    Messi has not spoken about his future, with his contract expiring at the season-end. However, if reports are to be considered, while he hasn't signed an extension yet, he has a verbal agreement with the Parisians. Also, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has affirmed having met Messi's father-cum-agent Jorge but did not confirm talks of bringing him back to Camp Nou, with the club reportedly retaining interest over his return.

    Image credit: Getty

    On the other hand, while reports suggest that Mbappe could leave, with the Frenchman having penned an extension just last summer, an exit would be costly. While Madrid will have to be watchful of Financial Fair-Play (FFP) regulations, with La Liga introducing a new financial structure, United will also be attentive to the same, having spent loads of bucks in the transfer market in the past few seasons.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Fernandes, de Gea, ten Hag critical of Man United's 'unprofessional' loss to Liverpool

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, when asked about his future post Bayern failure, Mbappe declared (via FotMob), I'm calm. The only thing that matters to me this season is winning the championship, and then, we'll see. We are disappointed. That's how it is. We have to move on and try to challenge everyone. We only missed a little when we look at the state of the two teams, [but] they have a team built to win the Champions League. At the start of the season, during the first Champions League press conference, I said we would do our best and give our maximum. We will question ourselves and return to our day-to-day life in Ligue 1."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League, Semi-Final 2 preview, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: HFC face familiar semi-final rival ATKMB in its top-gear title defence-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, Semi-Final 2: HFC face familiar semi-final rival ATKMB in its top-gear title defence

    WPL 2023, GG vs RCB: Gujarat Giants scripts maiden win, hands Royal Challengers Bangalore third successive drubbing-ayh

    WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants scripts maiden win, hands Royal Challengers Bangalore third successive drubbing

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: PMs Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese delight Ahmedabad crowd; Australia bats against India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: PM Modi's cricket diplomacy with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

    Captain Rohit Sharma tells top order batters ahead of India Vs Australia 4th test

    'Find a way to score...' Rohit Sharma tells top order batters ahead of India Vs Australia 4th test

    Narendra Modi Stadium wicket may have opportunities for bigger totals: Steve Smith ahead of India Vs Australia 4th Test

    Fourth Test wicket may have opportunities for bigger totals: Steve Smith ahead of India Vs Australia clash

    Recent Stories

    Here what SS Rajamouli has to say about RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Oscars nominee; know song details RBA

    Here's what SS Rajamouli has to say about RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Oscars nominee; know song details

    Good news for H-1B visa holders: Several US firms hire workers laid-off by other companies, reveals survey - adt

    Good news for H-1B visa holders: Several US firms hire workers laid-off by other companies, reveals survey

    Satish Kaushik Last Video: When legendary star smiled and posed for paparazzis vma

    Satish Kaushik Last Video: When legendary star smiled and posed for paparazzis

    Suspected 'spy' pigeon with fitted devices on leg caught in Odisha, investigation underway AJR

    Suspected 'spy' pigeon with fitted devices on leg caught in Odisha, investigation underway

    football Indian Super League, Semi-Final 2 preview, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: HFC face familiar semi-final rival ATKMB in its top-gear title defence-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, Semi-Final 2: HFC face familiar semi-final rival ATKMB in its top-gear title defence

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon