    Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG? Argentina's World Cup 2022 hero drops major hint - WATCH

    In a recent interview, Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain Lionel Messi dropped a major hint about his future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Legendary forward Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continues to hog the limelight as the June 2023 contract expiry date nears. While reports suggest that talks of an extension are on between Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain and the Parisian club, fans remain curious if the 38-year-old icon will pen a new deal.

    Also read: Death threat to Lionel Messi: Argentina President, boyhood club Newell's boss and fans in utter dismay

    Ahead of PSG's Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Bayern Munich, Messi spoke at length about his journey with the French giants so far, Argentina's third World Cup glory, and his equation with teammate and French sensation Kylian Mbappe. During the interview, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner dropped what fans believe is a major hint about his club future. The timing of Messi's interview comes even as speculation around a possible move to MLS side Inter Miami grows, and interest among Barcelona management to bring their legend back for one last dance.

    Messi, who has scored 17 goals for PSG across all competitions this season, was asked how it felt to bag his first World Cup title in Qatar and his second season at Parc des Princes.

    "Well, the truth is that it was very impressive. Everything I experienced was very beautiful, and it's also difficult to explain. Because this World Cup was the dream of a lifetime, we could share it with the Argentine people. We expected it to be crazy, but not as crazy as it was! It's a moment that will always be remembered, for those who had the chance to play in the World Cup and for all the Argentine people," Messi told PSG TV.

    The Argentine was also asked how it felt like playing against his PSG teammate and French star Kylian Mbappe at the thrilling final in Doha's Lusail stadium. 

    In response, Messi said, "It's true that it was a breathtaking final. And the scenario of the match was completely crazy. Kylian scored three incredible goals in a final! So not being able to be champion after that was completely crazy. But he's already won it too, and he knows what it's like to be world champion. But yes, it was a great final for the football world."

    "And now it's nice to be able to play in the same team with him, and I hope Kylian (Mbappe) and I will do great things together here in Paris," Messi added in what is being seen as a major hint that the Argentine icon wishes to continue playing for the Ligue 1 giants alongside the French sensation.

    Also read: 'Where's mine?': Argentina fans ask Messi after World Cup 2022 hero buys 35 gold iPhones for team

    Talking about receiving FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year, Messi continued, "Yes, it's true that I feel very good. The first year, I needed a little time to adapt to Paris for different reasons, but I started this season really differently, with a lot of desire. I feel more comfortable within the club, with the city, with everything that Paris means. And the truth is that I'm really enjoying this season."

    "I think my whole life has been like this. Around dedication, work, effort and wanting more every day. I arrived at a new club and I want to win the title with Paris, to achieve the great goals we set at the beginning of the season," the PSG star added.

    Bayern Munich are leading by one goal in their Champions League round of 16 clash against PSG, and ahead of their second-leg clash at Allianz Arena, Messi sent a message to his fans and the club's supporters.

    "It's true, we are fighting for the title. I think that in the last game against Marseille we improved, and the team got stronger with these wins. Now, we will try to do things right and we'll give everything to try to turn the tables on Bayern and qualify. That's everyone's objective," the Argentine said.

    "It's important to arrive at the match in this state of mind. Now we're going to Munich, where we're going to play a very tough match, very difficult, just like the first one. Everything will be decided on small details, especially as it is very difficult to win in their stadium. But I think that if we do things right, we are capable of turning things around. We want to continue our journey in the Champions League. And that's what we will try to do," Messi concluded.

    Bayern Munich will host PSG on March 9 (1:30 AM IST) in a clash that is expected to grab the headlines.

    Also read: Real Madrid fans slammed for racially abusing Alaba after he chose Messi over Benzema for FIFA The Best award

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
