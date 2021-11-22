  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review: Liverpool routs Arsenal, Chelsea dominates Leicetser, Watford shocks United

    First Published Nov 22, 2021, 5:58 PM IST
    The 2021-22 English Premier League saw its Gameweek 12 commitments end on Sunday. As a result, we present the review of the top clubs and their performances.

    Gameweek 12 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 saw a couple of top clashes, as Chelsea faced Leicester City, while Liverpool faced Arsenal, and a shocking result occurred as well. In the same light, we review the gameweek and analyse the performance of the top sides involved.

    Chelsea dominates Leicester City
    Chelsea travelled to take on Leicester on Saturday. As expected, it was indeed an uphill task for the Foxes, as The Blues plundered three past them, courtesy Antonio Rüdiger (14), N'Golo Kanté (28) and Christian Pulisic (71). While Chelsea retains the top spot, Leicester has dropped to 12th.

     

    Watford shocks Manchester United
    As United travelled to take on 17th-placed Watford on Saturday, it was the favourite to win. However, the visitor's lacklustreness of late continued, with the home team firing four past it while the former could manage just one. Also, Harry Maguire's red card made things worse for the Red Devils. While United slipped to the eighth spot, the club let go of Ole Gunnar Solskjær as the head coach.

    Liverpool routs Arsenal
    In the second big game of Super Saturday, Liverpool hosted Arsenal. The former was the obvious favourite and eventually turned out to be so. The Reds fired four past the Gunners, with Sadio Mané (39), Diogo Jota (52), Mohamed Salah (73) and Takumi Minamino (77) being on target. As Liverpool stays on third, Arsenal remains on fifth.

     

    Manchester City blazes past Everton
    City continued its furious run as it hosted 11th-placed Everton on Sunday. In a no-brainer kind of situation, it was the Cityzens that ruled with a 3-0 win, thanks to strikes from Raheem Sterling (44), Rodri (55) and Bernardo Silva (86). City retains the second spot with this victory.

    Tottenham Hotspur edges past Leeds United
    In the final game on Sunday, Tottenham hosted 17th-placed Leeds. The Spurs won over 2-1, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (58) and Sergio Reguilon (69) doing the job. However, it wasn't a comfortable win, and Antonio Conte has some tasks to be done. Tottenham has risen to seventh place with this success.

