Renault Triber: Affordable 7-seater under Rs 6 lakh for budget-friendly families

Renault Triber, a spacious 7-seater car under Rs 6 lakh, offers great value for money. Perfect for budget-conscious families, it combines comfort, features, and affordability. Explore its top features and benefits.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

Renault 7 Seater MPV

If you need a spacious and economical 7-seater car without compromising on features, the Renault Triber is the perfect choice. This compact MPV comes as a ready-made package with versatility, style, and value, making the Triber a super hit in the Indian car buyer market.

article_image2

Renault 7 Seater Features

Feature-packed package

The Renault Triber is packed with all the features typically found in much more expensive cars. It comes with modern features like LED headlights and taillights. The upgraded look is enhanced with the addition of attractive 17-inch alloy wheels. The Triber brings an aggressive and muscular look to the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seamless smartphone connectivity and entertainment options for their smartphone, smart wheel controls in the car provide access to audio and vehicle functions.

article_image3

Renault 7 Seater Performance

Powerful performance

It is a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol that comes with amazing performance. It is offered in a choice between a 5-speed manual or automated manual transmission - for smooth and efficient running performance. They say the Triber's engine is fuel efficient.

article_image4

Renault 7 Seater Affordability

Affordable price

One of the main attractions of the Renault Triber is its reasonable price tag. At less than Rs 6 lakh, it offers incredible value for money. Its modular seating arrangement, which allows you to configure the interior in any mode to suit your needs, makes it a suitable car for carrying your large family.

article_image5

Renault 7 Seater Spaciousness

7 seater cars should be bought at a very low price, there should be space in the car to keep excess luggage. The Renault Triber is the perfect choice to fulfill all the thoughts of a new customer who wants all the facilities a driver needs.

