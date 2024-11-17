Chanakya Niti: 5 Places You Should Avoid Staying Too Long

Lifestyle
Acharya Chanakya has described 5 places where one should not stay for long and should leave as soon as possible. Find out which are those 5 places…
यस्मिन देशे न सम्मानो न वृत्तिर्न च बांधव:।
न च विद्यागमोऽप्यस्ति वासस्तत्र न कारयेत्।।
One should not stay long in a place where there is no respect, no employment, no friends or relatives, no education, and where the residents have no virtues.
According to Acharya Chanakya, it is not right to stay for long in a place where you are not respected, so such a place should be left in time.
According to Acharya Chanakya, one should not stay in a place where there are not enough means of employment, as doing so can quickly create a financial crisis.
According to Acharya Chanakya, one should not stay for long in a place where there are no relatives or friends. Staying in such a place can lead to depression.
It is useless to live in a place where there is a lack of educational resources or where no one knows the importance of education. Leave such a place immediately.
According to Acharya Chanakya, one should not live in a place where the people lack good qualities, because by living with such people, we too can become like them.