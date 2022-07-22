Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds

    First Published Jul 22, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has been reportedly pushing for a transfer after Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The idea that Manchester United would be stronger without Cristiano Ronaldo has been refuted by defender Raphael Varane, who calls the seasoned striker "a legend." Despite having his best season at Old Trafford with 24 goals across all competitions, Ronaldo faced harsh criticism as the Red Devils finished with their lowest-ever Premier League point total.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid? President Enrique Cerezo breaks his silence

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Reports suggest Portugal's talisman pushes for a transfer after United failed to qualify for the Champions League. However, Varane still hopes to continue playing alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The 37-year-old iconic striker's alleged unwillingness to press high up the field was viewed as a significant factor in United's troubles in 2021–22, and it has been speculated that if Ronaldo does leave this summer, new manager Erik ten Hag's regime might function more effectively.

    Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Varane has never had any doubts about Ronaldo's role in the squad as he told BBC Sport amid United's pre-season tour of the United States, "That debate was outside of the dressing room."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We know his quality. And we know he's very famous. So we know a lot of people will speak about the performance of the team and his performance. Cristiano is a great competitor. He's a legend, and he always helps the team, so obviously, it's very good to play with him," the Frenchman added.

    Also read: Ronaldo's transfer dilemma: Here's what Georgina Rodriguez wants Man United star to do

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Club captain Harry Maguire also received criticism for his performances last season, which led to speculation that Ronaldo might take over as captain instead. However, Ten Hag has stated that the defender will keep the armband for the time being. In United's most recent pre-season game against Crystal Palace, Maguire received jeers, but Varane stands firmly in Maguire's corner.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Competition is good for the team," he said. "Harry is a very important player for us. He's the captain, and obviously, he has a lot of good qualities. The team will always be better with this competition. Every great club is like this. If everyone wants to fight for the team, that's a good thing," Varane added.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football club friendlies What a night Liverpool Darwin Nunez cherishes 4-goal burst against RB Leipzig Jurgen Klopp delighted snt

    'What a night': Liverpool's Nunez cherishes 4-goal burst against RB Leipzig; Klopp delighted

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra enters finals via opening throw; netizens excited-ayh

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra enters finals via opening throw; netizens excited

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: India fringe players prepare to battle West Indies/Windies in a format fighting for context-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: India's fringe players prepare to battle Windies in a format fighting for context

    Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly snt

    Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19; participation in T20s in West Indies doubtful snt

    KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19; participation in T20s in West Indies doubtful

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp now lets you migrate transfer from Android to iPhone and vice versa gcw

    WhatsApp now lets you migrate transfer from Android to iPhone and vice versa

    Brendon McCullum on Ben Stokes ODI retirement: I see it as an absolute positive-ayh

    Brendon McCullum on Ben Stokes' ODI retirement: 'I see it as an absolute positive'

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt s excise policy gcw

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt's excise policy

    Shamshera Full HD Movie leaked online tamilrocker movie rulz torrent websites drb

    LEAKED! Shamshera Full HD available for free on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more

    What is African Swine Flu, cases reported in Kerala's Wayanad; know everything about it - adt

    What is African Swine Flu, cases reported in Kerala's Wayanad; know everything about it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon