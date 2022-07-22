Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds

Cristiano Ronaldo has been reportedly pushing for a transfer after Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The idea that Manchester United would be stronger without Cristiano Ronaldo has been refuted by defender Raphael Varane, who calls the seasoned striker "a legend." Despite having his best season at Old Trafford with 24 goals across all competitions, Ronaldo faced harsh criticism as the Red Devils finished with their lowest-ever Premier League point total. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid? President Enrique Cerezo breaks his silence

Reports suggest Portugal's talisman pushes for a transfer after United failed to qualify for the Champions League. However, Varane still hopes to continue playing alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The 37-year-old iconic striker's alleged unwillingness to press high up the field was viewed as a significant factor in United's troubles in 2021–22, and it has been speculated that if Ronaldo does leave this summer, new manager Erik ten Hag's regime might function more effectively. Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

However, Varane has never had any doubts about Ronaldo's role in the squad as he told BBC Sport amid United's pre-season tour of the United States, "That debate was outside of the dressing room."

"We know his quality. And we know he's very famous. So we know a lot of people will speak about the performance of the team and his performance. Cristiano is a great competitor. He's a legend, and he always helps the team, so obviously, it's very good to play with him," the Frenchman added. Also read: Ronaldo's transfer dilemma: Here's what Georgina Rodriguez wants Man United star to do

Club captain Harry Maguire also received criticism for his performances last season, which led to speculation that Ronaldo might take over as captain instead. However, Ten Hag has stated that the defender will keep the armband for the time being. In United's most recent pre-season game against Crystal Palace, Maguire received jeers, but Varane stands firmly in Maguire's corner.

