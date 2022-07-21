Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid? President Enrique Cerezo breaks his silence

    On Monday, Spanish outlet Diario AS reported that Atletico boss Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and wants to bring him to Madrid.

    Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga continues to hit the headlines, with several reports linking the Manchester United icon with a shock move to Atletico Madrid. The 37-year-old had earlier this month reportedly made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football.

    The Portuguese icon's super-agent, Jorge Mendes, has reportedly spoken to Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Napoli and Bayern Munich, but they have all decided against signing Ronaldo. On Monday, Spanish outlet Diario AS reported that Atletico boss Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of Ronaldo and wants to bring him to Madrid.

    However, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has cooled talk of a move for Ronaldo. The Spaniard has insisted that their squad does not need the Portugal international, stating, "This question is very easy. We have sensational players and a fantastic coach. We have everything, what more could you ask for?"

    Meanwhile, Juventus reportedly had inquiries for a comeback of the former Real Madrid legend. The options that are still available include the Milan squads, Sevilla, Ajax, and FC Porto, none of which would appear likely. Ronaldo dismissed one suggestion this past weekend, a return to Sporting Lisbon on loan, as "fake" news.

    United are remaining steadfast in their assertion that the Portuguese legend is not for sale, with manager Erik ten Hag hinting this week that the Red Devils are thinking about triggering an extension in his contract that would keep him at the club until 2024.

