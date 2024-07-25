Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Passing torch to new generation: Joe Biden in first remarks since exiting US presidential race (WATCH)

    These are the first remarks made by Biden, 81, since he abruptly ended his re-election bid ahead of the high-stakes presidential elections in November. Biden had been under immense pressure from Democrats to withdraw after his dismal debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2024

    In his first speech to the public after withdrawing from the presidential election, US President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that he is "passing the torch to a new generation" to bring the nation together. The 81-year-old defended his decision to withdraw his run for reelection and urged voters to uphold the nation's democracy, saying there is a time and place for younger voices. "I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation," Biden said.

    “There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices,” he said, and that he had left the presidential contest in order to "unite my party." The 81-year-old stated that there is a room for new voices in the nation in what may be his final statement to the public from the Oval Office.

    After announcing for weeks that he thought he was the greatest candidate to challenge outgoing President Donald Trump, Biden's speech gave the public their first opportunity to hear directly from him about why he was withdrawing from the race for president in 2024.

    Biden spoke of his affection for the position he will be leaving in six months, ending a half-century in public service, and cited the likes of former presidents Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln.

    He lauded Kamala Harris — presumptive nominee for the Democratic presidential ticket — as “tough” and “capable.”  "She is capable, tough, and experienced. She has been a fantastic leader for our nation and a great partner. Now, the decision is up to you, the American people," he added.

    Democrats lost faith in Biden's candidature following his appalling performance in their debate with Trump about a month ago. During the discussion, Biden spoke haltingly, looked pale, and was unable to refute allegations made by his predecessor. It caused a rebellion in his party over whether he could defeat Trump in November and if, at 81, he was still qualified for the demanding position.

