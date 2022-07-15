Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

    Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been a subject of speculation for the entirety of the ongoing summer transfer window. 

    Manchester, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains one of the most discussed topics in football since he expressed his desire to leave Manchester United to clinch yet another Champions League glory. 

    While several rumours are doing the rounds around the Portuguese superstar's choice of club for the next season, the 37-year-old appears to be focused on remaining in top shape in a World Cup year.

    On a day Chelsea reportedly ended their interest in signing Ronaldo, the Portugal talisman, took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself working out in a gym in Manchester United's training shorts in Portugal. 

    "Hard work," wrote the iconic striker, who reportedly turned down an offer of a whopping 275 million euros in wages for two years by an unnamed Saudi Arabia club.

    Ronaldo's latest Instagram post has got Manchester United fans excited as several took to social media to point out at the 'familiar shorts' is indication enough that the prolific striker will stay at Old Trafford for the upcoming season. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    In his first season back in England, Ronaldo scored 24 goals across all competitions, but United's haphazard defence, lack of advancement, and lack of forward momentum caused them to finish sixth and lose to Atletico in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

    The Portuguese player, who joined Old Trafford last year and has a deal that runs until June 2023, is reportedly dissatisfied with the club's lack of Champions League action. 
    Ronaldo reportedly lodged a transfer request, although the 37-year-old is in new manager Erik Ten Hag's plans and is not up for sale.

    Although he is scoring goals at a high rate, the Portuguese's inability to press has been considered as a major obstacle to integrating him into a modern system. Ronaldo has also received criticism for some of his performances from the previous season. 

    The Portugal talisman might have to get used to Ten Hag's system and stay in Manchester for another year since a transfer currently seems impossible.

