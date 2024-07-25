Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts

    Kerala is bracing for widespread rain and rough seas on Thursday (July 25) with a yellow alert issued for 7 districts. High waves and strong currents are expected, especially in Kannur and Kasaragod coasts, and fishing has been banned.

    Kerala: Chances of heavy rainfall today July 25 2024 rain updates; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 8:24 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts in Kerala - Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod - as widespread rain is expected in the state today. The coastal regions of Kerala may experience high waves and 'kallakadal' phenomenon, with the Kannur and Kasaragod coasts requiring extra caution. Fishing activities have been prohibited along the Kerala coast due to the adverse weather conditions. 

    The persistent rainfall is attributed to a low-pressure system spanning from the south Gujarat coast to north Kerala, combined with an active monsoon phase.

    Yellow alert:

    25-07-2024: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
    26-07-2024: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
    27-07-2024: Kannur and Kasaragod

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS)  has warned that there is a possibility of higher waves and more rough seas. The department has also informed that there is a possibility of 'kallakadal' phenomenon and high waves of 2.7 to 3.4 meters on Kerala coast till 11.30 pm on 26.07.2024. Fishermen and coastal residents in these areas should exercise special caution.
     

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 8:24 AM IST
