    Chelsea reveals date when Todd Boehly's takeover will be completed

    First Published May 28, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Chelsea is all set to be owned by Todd Boehly. Meanwhile, the club has revealed the date as to when the takeover will be completed.

    English football giants Chelsea is preparing to enter a new era in terms of ownership. Roman Abramovich of Russia has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom (UK) government following Russia's unprovoked attack and invasion of Ukraine, thus freezing his assets. As a result, he has also been disqualified as the club's director. Meanwhile, after he announced his intentions to sell the club, it is all set to be taken over by Todd Boehly of the United States of America (USA). As fans eagerly await for the same, The Blues have announced the possible date when the takeover will be completed, having been green-lit from all across, including the UK government and the English Premier League (EPL).

    Chelsea's current license is valid till May 31. While many feared that the club would miss that deadline, The Blues have laid those rumours to rest. As per its current statement, it looks to complete the takeover by Monday, May 30. The club has been granted a new provisional license, allowing it to get into its business in the transfer market right after its takeover.

    ALSO READ: Chelsea takeover - How much transfer budget will Thomas Tuchel get under Todd Boehly?

    "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium. It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time," said Chelsea in a statement.

    As per reports, Boehly has excellent plans in the transfer market to make the club potent enough to compete against the likes of reigning champion Manchester City and Liverpool. Also, 90mins reports that Chelsea is confident of securing the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a free transfer, where a large chunk of the transfer budget would be invested in getting defenders.

    ALSO READ: Chelsea sale timeline: From Russian invasion of Ukraine to UK Govt nod

    In the meantime, Jules Kounde of Sevilla has been tipped to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, following which Boehly will discuss further signings with head coach Thomas Tuchel. Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig remains on the potential buy list for the club, while Levi Colwill will be given chances during the pre-season to prove his mettle.

