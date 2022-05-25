Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chelsea takeover: How much transfer budget will Thomas Tuchel get under Todd Boehly?

    First Published May 25, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    Chelsea is all set to be taken over by Todd Boehly. But how much would manager Thomas Tuchel get as transfer budget in the next window?

    Image credit: Getty

    English giants Chelsea is all set to be taken over by new owner Todd Boehly of the United States of America (USA), replacing Roman Abramovich of Russia. The takeover is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks, with the United Kingdom (UK) government approving the club's sale. However, the one thing that fans have been wondering for long enough is how much transfer budget will be allocated to head coach Thomas Tuchel in the upcoming window. In the meantime, if reports are to be trusted, The Blues will have a £200 million war chest in their hands, reports 90mins.

    Image credit: Getty

    This term, Chelsea had a tough domestic and European season, failing to win a single accolade, which somewhat overshadowed its European triumph last season under Tuchel. However, the German manager is desperate to turn the tide in the upcoming season and is getting a heavy load of money to revamp his squad and set up a strong one to compete for the English Premier League (EPL) title.

    ALSO READ: Chelsea sale timeline: From Russian invasion of Ukraine to UK Govt nod

    Image credit: Getty

    Tuchel has already identified the spots and areas where he needs to bolster for the next season. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to leave The Blues during this transfer window, along with Cesar Azpilicueta, who is also contemplating a career elsewhere. Jules Kounde of Sevilla is at the top of Chelsea's transfer list, along with Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig.

    Image credit: Getty

    Chelsea's academy graduate Levi Colwill will be given some chances to prove himself during the pre-season. At the same time, in the midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco is being targeted despite his interest in Real Madrid. Declan Rice of West Ham United is another top target for the Blues and other prominent English Premier League (EPL) clubs, while he is likely to cost around £100 million.

    ALSO READ: Who is Todd Boehly, whose Chelsea takeover deal gets UK government nod?

    Image credit: Getty

    Chelsea is also planning to rope in Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona in the forward line-up. The Frenchman has constantly delayed penning a new contract with the Catalans and will likely leave for free during the summer. Moreover, The Blues are also planning to unlade a few players to increase their transfer budget, as Marcos Alonso is eyeing a Barca move. In contrast, others are expected to decide their future in the coming days.

