Lifestyle

Sleeping with AC on is DANGEROUS! Read 6 health issues

Image credits: Freepik

Dry Skin and Eyes

ACs dehumidify the air, which can lead to dry skin and irritation of the eyes. It can also cause flaky or itchy skin, red or dry eyes, and discomfort.

Image credits: Pinterest

Respiratory Problems

Issue: Cold air from the AC can irritate the respiratory tract and exacerbate conditions like asthma or allergies.
Symptoms: Coughing, wheezing, nasal congestion, or a sore throat.

Image credits: Freepik

Sore Throat and Sinus Issues

Issue: The cold, dry air can dry out the mucous membranes in the throat and sinuses, leading to irritation.
Symptoms: A scratchy or sore throat, sinus congestion, or sinusitis.

Image credits: Pinterest

Muscle and Joint Pain

Issue: Direct exposure to cold air or a sudden temperature change can lead to muscle stiffness and joint pain.
Symptoms: Aching muscles, stiff neck, or joint discomfort.

Image credits: Getty

Increased Risk of Infection

Issue: ACs can circulate dust, mold, and other allergens, increasing the risk of infections.
Symptoms: Allergic reactions, respiratory infections.

Image credits: Freepik

Dehydration

Issue: AC units can reduce indoor humidity, leading to dehydration if you don’t drink enough fluids.
Symptoms: Thirst, dry mouth, headaches, and fatigue.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One