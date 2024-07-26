Sleeping with AC on is DANGEROUS! Read 6 health issues

Lifestyle
ACs dehumidify the air, which can lead to dry skin and irritation of the eyes. It can also cause flaky or itchy skin, red or dry eyes, and discomfort.
Issue: Cold air from the AC can irritate the respiratory tract and exacerbate conditions like asthma or allergies.
Symptoms: Coughing, wheezing, nasal congestion, or a sore throat.
Issue: The cold, dry air can dry out the mucous membranes in the throat and sinuses, leading to irritation.
Symptoms: A scratchy or sore throat, sinus congestion, or sinusitis.
Issue: Direct exposure to cold air or a sudden temperature change can lead to muscle stiffness and joint pain.
Symptoms: Aching muscles, stiff neck, or joint discomfort.
Issue: ACs can circulate dust, mold, and other allergens, increasing the risk of infections.
Symptoms: Allergic reactions, respiratory infections.
Issue: AC units can reduce indoor humidity, leading to dehydration if you don’t drink enough fluids.
Symptoms: Thirst, dry mouth, headaches, and fatigue.