France's high-speed rail network hit by 'malicious acts', including arson attacks, ahead of Paris Olympics

In a significant blow to France's high-speed rail network, coordinated 'malicious acts', including arson attacks, have severely disrupted the TGV system just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

In a significant blow to France's high-speed rail network, coordinated 'malicious acts', including arson attacks, have severely disrupted the TGV system just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. The incidents, which include fires on major high-speed rail lines, have led to widespread cancellations and delays, impacting thousands of travelers.

"This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyse the TGV network," SNCF told AFP. The company added that numerous routes will be canceled, and the disruption is expected to continue "at least throughout the weekend while repairs are underway."

"SNCF was the victim of several simultaneous malicious acts overnight," the national train operator said, adding that the attacks affected its Atlantic, northern and eastern lines.

"Arson attacks were started to damage our facilities," it said, adding that traffic on the affected lines was "heavily disrupted".

The statement indicated that while trains are being redirected to alternate tracks, a significant number will still need to be canceled. The southeastern line remained unaffected as a "malicious act was foiled." SNCF is advising passengers to delay their travel and avoid train stations.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete condemned the attacks, stating, "Coordinated malicious acts targeted several TGV lines last night and will seriously disrupt traffic until this weekend. I strongly condemn these criminal actions which will compromise the vacation departures of many French people. A big thank you to the #SNCF teams, on the bridge to restore traffic conditions as quickly as possible."

The attacks occurred on the Atlantique, Nord, and Est high-speed lines, leading to significant interruptions in train services. The situation is expected to persist at least through the weekend as repairs are underway.

At Montparnasse station in Paris, one of the worst-hit areas, travelers are facing severe delays and cancellations. The SNCF Connect website reports that a fire near the tracks at Courtalain in Eure-et-Loir has damaged signaling installations on the Atlantique line. This has led to journey times being extended by 30 minutes to over an hour and ten minutes on routes between Paris and Tours and Paris-Le Mans.

In the North, a fire near Arras has led to train traffic being halted since 5:15 a.m., with delays expected to reach up to an hour and a half. Similarly, the East line has seen interruptions since 5:15 a.m. due to a fire near Pagny-sur-Moselle, with delays of up to 45 minutes.

The attacks come at a critical time, just hours before the Paris Olympics, adding to the chaos and frustration of travelers. The SNCF is working to restore normal service as quickly as possible, but passengers are advised to expect prolonged delays and cancellations throughout the weekend.

Latest Videos