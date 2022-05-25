Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chelsea sale timeline: From Russian invasion of Ukraine to UK Govt nod

    First Published May 25, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    The UK government has approved the 4.25 billion pounds takeover of Chelsea by a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chelsea football club's fate was finally sealed on Wednesday after the UK government approved the 4.25 billion-pound takeover by a consortium led by American billionaire and LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly. 

    Here's a look at the key moments and timeline of the west London club's sale, which rocked Stamford Bridge for the last three months:

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    February 24, 2022: On the order of President Vladimir Putin, Russian forces invaded Ukraine, marking a steep escalation of the war between the two countries, which had begun in 2014. The invasion has caused Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, with more than 6.5 million Ukrainians fleeing the country and a third of the population displaced.

    Also read: Thousands of Russians chant 'f**k the war' at concert in St Petersburg; video goes viral

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    February 26: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced he would be handing the day-to-day running of the club to trustees. While the Russian remained the Premier League club's owner, he was less hands-on after "giving the trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation the stewardship and care" of the Blues.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    March 2: Roman Abramovich bowed to growing pressure to call time on his ownership at Chelsea by confirming the club is up for sale. The Russian acted after a fresh call in parliament for him to face sanctions.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    March 10: Roman Abramovich was subjected to sanctions by the UK government after ministers accused him of having "clear connections" to Vladimir Putin's regime and being among a group of businessmen who had "blood on their hands".

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    May 5: Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich denied media reports that he has asked for his 1.5 billion-pound loan to Chelsea football club to be repaid, saying that the suggestions are "entirely false".

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    May 7: Chelsea confirmed that a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly had won the battle to buy the Premier League club in a 4.25 billion-pound ($5.2 billion) deal.

    Also read: Who is Todd Boehly, whose Chelsea takeover deal gets UK government nod?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    May 16: The government was concerned that the takeover of Chelsea could collapse because of the alleged refusal by Roman Abramovich to accept a new sale structure proposed by ministers.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    May 24: The Premier League board approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium. "The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction," a statement added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    May 25: The UK government approves the 4.25 billion-pound takeover of Chelsea by a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly. Chelsea has been operating under a special government licence which expires on May 31. The government does not want Abramovich to receive any of the proceeds from the sale, which will instead go into a frozen bank account to be donated to charity.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?

    tennis French Open 2022 After first-round scare Stefanos Tsitsipas is glad he had 'fighting spirit' snt

    French Open 2022: After first-round scare, Tsitsipas is glad he had 'fighting spirit'

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), Indian Premier League, GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya-David Miller cruise Gujarat into final against Rajasthan; netizens run amok-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR: Pandya-Miller cruise Gujarat into final; netizens run amok

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), Indian Premier League, GT vs RR: Lucky Jos Buttler steers Rajasthan to 188/6 against Gujarat, social media praises-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR: Lucky Jos Buttler steers Rajasthan to 188/6, social media praises

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, Ravichandran Ashwin: The day I stop losing the passion, I will be done with the game-ayh

    Ravichandran Ashwin: 'The day I stop losing the passion, I will be done with the game'

    Recent Stories

    Texas shooting 18 year old gunman was bullied came from disturbed home life suggest reports gcw

    Texas shooting: 18-year-old gunman was bullied, came from disturbed home life, suggest reports

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?

    Kerala lottery result: Akshaya AK-550 draw, winners, prize money and more

    Kerala lottery result: Akshaya AK-550 draw, winners, prize money and more

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 5 Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani film to soon enter Rs 100 crores club drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film to soon enter Rs 100 crores club?

    football Who is Todd Boehly, whose Chelsea takeover deal gets UK government nod snt

    Who is Todd Boehly, whose Chelsea takeover deal gets UK government nod?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon