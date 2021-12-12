  • Facebook
    Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021: Revisiting the last lap drama at the Yas Marina circuit

    First Published Dec 12, 2021, 9:14 PM IST
    FIA Race Director Michael Masi wanted the season to end on racing more; he got one albeit controversial all the way to the chequered flag.

    Image: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda takes the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Kamran Jebreili/Pool/Getty Images

    As he crossed the chequered flag at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi after an epic last-lap duel with Lewis Hamilton, Red Bull Racing Honda driver Max Verstappen scripted history by becoming the first Dutch driver to be crowned the Formula One world champion. The last lap theatrics in Abu Dhabi may well be spoken for day to come, especially from the Mercedes team who were left befuddled by the race control decision to allow the five cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to overtake the Safety Car just as it was coming in.

    The FIA Safety Car leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 and the rest of the field during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

    FIA Race Director Michael Masi wanted the season to end on racing more; he got one albeit controversial all the way to the chequered flag. Let's recount what transpired in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

    As the safety car came into the pits at the end of lap 57, Hamilton and Verstappen were side by side. By the pitlane, Mercedes Team boss Toto Wolf was livid with the race director's call just seconds before the final lap of the race. Hamilton pushed ahead as the race resumed. But Verstappen, who had just made his third pitstop of the race and had rejoined the race with a new set of soft compound tyres, notched up his pace. 

    Image: Max Verstappen, driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. Photograph: Joe Portlock/Formula 1/Getty Images

    On turn 1, the Mercedes driver managed to close down the door for any overtaking manoeuvre from his Red Bull opponent. But in the next overtaking window, down at turn 5, Verstappen does get through Hamilton amid thunderous applause from the crowd on stands there. Hamilton tries to regain the lead a couple of corners later but a determined Verstappen didn't let that happen and pulled away all the way to the chequered flag.

    Image: Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen celebrates with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit. Photograph: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

    Red Bull team director Christian Horner was heard some laps earlier saying that it would take a miracle for Verstappen and his team to win the race. Miracle it indeed was. Following the race, Verstappen termed the race as insane. And yes, he had a special message for teammate Sergio Perez. Checo drove his heart out, said the 2021 Formula One world champion.

    Oh, and he did have a word to say about his competitor Lewis Hamilton. 'He is an amazing driver and competitor. We have had tough times but it is part of the sport, everyone wants to win. Next year we will return and try and do it all over again. Surely, Hamilton would agree to that.

