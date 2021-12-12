  • Facebook
    Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021: F1 legend Kimi Raikkonen relives illustrious career ahead of last race

    Finland's Kimi Räikkönen will be racing his last during the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. Ahead of the same, he has recalled his illustrious career. Here's what he had to say.

    Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates, First Published Dec 12, 2021, 4:37 PM IST
    It would be an emotional 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday at the Yas Marinas Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Kimi Räikkönen of Finland would be racing the final race of his career. As he brings curtains to his illustrious two-decade-long career, he has reflected on his illustrious career.

    Ahead of the race, Räikkönen recalled that although he had taken a brief two-year hiatus from the sport and taken part in World Rally Championship and NASCAR, he never really moved away from Formula 1. However, he is likely to bring his career to an end for good after Abu Dhabi. He will be starting for the 349th time in his F1 career.

    ALSO READ: Kimi Raikkonen to retire at the end of Formula 1 2021 season

    He said that it would be family time for him now. As for his profession, he remembered that he had had an enjoyable career to date, the racing and the driver. However, he was not entirely happy with the things beyond what he mentioned. He affirmed that he does not hold any grudges, as it is all part and parcel of the sport, and it's all normal.

    As for his future, Räikkönen reckoned, "I don't have any plans. I'll do normal things and see what comes up. If it's something interesting, then maybe, I'll do something. I don't want to make plans because right now I have the freedom to do things with the family." On being questioned if he would be done with racing, he concluded that if something bewitching pops up, he might give it a thought.

