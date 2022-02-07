  • Facebook
    Georgina Rodriguez's GBP 75,000 worth Cadillac Escalade for Ronaldo's 37th birthday will blow your mind

    Cristiano Ronaldo turned 37 years old last week. His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gifted him something worth £75,000. Check it out, as it will make you lose your mind.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
    Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has turned 37 years old. While he is in the twilight phase of his career, he does not seem to be slowing down. However, he has some tasks at hand, as Manchester United is enduring a troublesome season. In the meantime, his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has gifted him something worth £75,000 on his birthday.

    Georgina took to her Instagram handle to share a video of it, as it turned out to be a luxurious Cadillac Escalade SUV car. Ronaldo is seen happy in the video as he checks out the vehicle before moving on to hug and kiss her. Ronaldo's children are also seen sitting in the back of the SUV, delighted.

    ALSO READ: Did Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United's decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion

    Georgina also complied a few of the pictures in the video from Ronaldo's birthday celebration. "Happy 37 years to the love of my life ❤️ We love you infinitely. Best father and best life partner that God has assigned us. Fighter and deserving of all the good things that happen to you 🙏⭐️ You are perfection and inspiration 🌹", she captioned the post.

    Earlier, Ronaldo shared a photo from his birthday celebration with Georgina. The two, dressed in black, are seen sitting in a restaurant with a massive CR7 cake in front as they pose for the camera. "Life is a roller coaster: Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations. But, in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting! ❤️🙏🏽", he captioned the photo.

