Yoga to music: 7 practices that can help you to improve your sexual health
Stress can affect one’s sexual health, which may also lead to infertility. Here are some tips and lifestyle changes that can reduce your stress levels and promote better fertility.
Stress is a significant problem that people neglect as they are unaware of the health challenges that stress brings, including heart disease, blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. It can also affect our mental health and lead to problems such as depression, anxiety and insomnia, making it difficult to cope with everyday life and lead to substance abuse.
Walking: Nothing is more peaceful than a walk outdoors to help reduce stress levels. Walking is an effective form of exercise for reducing stress, and walking can be enjoyed by people of all ages and fitness beginners. Walking can be done virtually anywhere, and it is a great way to get some sunlight and fresh air.
Prioritise sleep: There are many health benefits to getting a good night's sleep, one of which is reducing stress. When you're well-rested, your body is better able to handle physical and mental stressors. That's why it's essential to get at least 8 hours of sleep every night.
Yoga practice: Yoga can help reduce stress by promoting relaxation and mindfulness. It can also help to increase feelings of well-being and self-acceptance. Yoga may be a good option if you're looking forward to reducing stress.
Meditation and controlled breathing: Slow, deep breathing helps to slow our heart rate and relaxes our muscles. Meditation also helps to reduce stress by promoting mindfulness. Mindfulness is the practice of being present in the moment and focusing on our thoughts and feelings without judgement.
Music and humming: The act of humming can help to release tension in the body, and music can help to relax the mind. Calming music can also help slow heart rate and breathing, further reducing stress levels. If you feel stressed, try listening to music and humming along.
Effective communication: Communication is one of the essential tools in our arsenal regarding reducing stress levels. When we communicate effectively, we can express our needs and wants clearly, which can help reduce the amount of stress we feel. In addition, communication can also help to build and maintain relationships.