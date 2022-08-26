Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Equality Day 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status and more

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Women’s Equality Day 2022: Each year, the day is celebrated on August 26 with an aim to celebrate women's rights and empowerment. It is a day that reminds every individual of the strength that women hold within themselves. Here are quotes, messages, wishes and more, along with relevant images, that you can share on the occasion.

    Women's Equality Day: In the year 1920, on this very day, i.e. August 26, the United States of America gave its women their right to vote, for the first time. Years later, in 1973, the day, for the first time was celebrated as ‘Women’s Equality Day’, which continues to be celebrated even today. The day aims at celebrating women, and their rights and empower them. This year’s theme has been chosen as ‘Hard One.. Not Done’. As we celebrate the day, here are wishes, messages, quotes, images, and WhatsApp and Facebook statuses that you can share on this special day.

    Women’s Equality Day 2022 Wishes and Messages: 

    1. You are not a human if you limit a woman. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

    2. It is about time that we educate those who still think women are not equals. Let us together rise above society and advocate that no woman is inferior to any man! Happy Women’s Equality Day!

    3. Only a woman can understand another woman. Here’s more power to sisterhood. Wishing you a happy Women’s Equality Day!

    4. If you think a man can fly up to the sky, a woman will surprise you by going higher! Happy Women’s Equality Day!

    5. Women can get everything they want; they don’t need anyone’s grant. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

    ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality

    Women’s Equality Day 2022 WhatsApp and Facebook Status: 

    1. From siling during distress to drawing strength from troubles, women grow stronger with love, hope and prayers. Happy Women’s Equality Day to all the beautiful women out there!

    2. If a woman has decided and overcomes her fears, she can be anything that she wants. Happy Women’s Equality Day to each of you strong women that I know.

    3. They say that if the world is equal, it is enabled. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Women’s Equality Day!

    4. We, as a society, need to live in a culture that respects, values, idolizes and looks up to women, just as we do with men. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

    5. There is no limit to what women cannot achieve if they want. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

    ALSO READ: Women Equality Day 2022: Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex-9 movies talk about women's equality

    Women’s Equality Day 2022 Quotes: 

    1. Shirley Chisholm: “We must reject not only the stereotypes that others hold of us but also the stereotypes that we hold of ourselves.”

    2. Madeleine Albright: “It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.”

    3. Alice Walker: “No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow.”

    4. Plato: “If women are expected to do the same work as men, we must teach them the same things.”

    5. Malala Yousafzai: “We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.”

    6. Rihanna: “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.”

    7. Audre Lorde: “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.”

    8. Emma Watson: “It is time that we all see gender as a spectrum instead of two sets of opposing ideals.”

    9. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made… It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.”

    10. BR Ambedkar: “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

    11. Michelle Obama: “When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.”

