Mental Health: What happens to stroke survivors? Know psychological impact of stroke

Stroke survivors often grapple with a range of psychological challenges that can significantly affect their recovery and quality of life. Many experience depression and anxiety, along with cognitive issues that impact memory and behaviour. Some may even face post-traumatic stress disorder. 
 

Mental Health: What happens to stroke survivors? Know psychological impact of stroke RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 6:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

Acknowledging these emotional and mental health struggles can help caregivers and healthcare providers develop more effective management strategies. This awareness supports better treatment and fosters a more compassionate approach to helping survivors navigate their healing journey.

Addressing the mental morbidity of patients suffering from strokes, assessment and screening of such patients using numerous scales form the prime objective.

1.      Psychotherapy: Family members must provide more emotional support. They must also understand their psychological and behavioural status, and then the recovery procedure can be guided. The minimum possible activities should be involved in their lives.

2. Pharmacotherapy: If patients do not show any response towards psychotherapy, then anxiolytic and anti-depressant medication can be initiated.

3.      Rehabilitation: Physical activity every day may improve the mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

4.      Education and Support: Patients with others who have gone through strokes can also provide emotional support to patients and reduce the sense of isolation.

5.      Holistic Approaches: Meditation, yoga, and breathing exercises may help reduce anxiety and improve emotional well-being. Healthy diet, regular exercise, and sleeping habits also improve mental health.

The psychiatric challenges facing stroke patients can be responded to through a holistic approach in their treatment. This multi-model, psychotherapy, medication, rehabilitation, education, and holistic practices-all-or-so-called therapies in a way work together to enhance the well-being of stroke patients' mental state.

After achieving these psychological needs, we would have created a supportive environment to facilitate better recovery and quality of life for survivors. This integrated approach helps heal emotions and allows for a person's development and independence.

-          Dr. Amrut S D, Associate Consultant Neurology, Manipal Hospital Goa

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Thriving on the night shift? Tips for maintaining mental health and productivity RBA

Thriving on the night shift? Tips for maintaining mental health and productivity

How to make authentic Gurdwara-style kada prasad: Recipe and tips for perfection NTI

How to make authentic Gurdwara-style kada prasad: Recipe and tips for perfection

Numerology Predictions for November 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 13, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, be careful Taurus gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 13, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, be careful Taurus

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Recent Stories

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon