Women Equality Day 2022: Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex-9 movies talk about women’s equality

On Friday, August 26, the World will observe Women's Equality Day. Women's Equality Day commemorates the passage of the United States Constitution's 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Here are some movies that inspired many women for their right of equality

Women have contributed equally to the growth of mankind and the formation of the modern world, but they have had to fight for millennia to achieve equal standing with males. The battle for equality has long been for women worldwide; some have achieved their goals, while others are still battling for them. In honour of women's hardships in obtaining their fair share, some films have inspired millions by depicting the drive for equality.

PINK: Pink is a film that makes everyone think about themselves, with the powerful message "No Means No." After being harassed, Minal (Tapsee Pannu) seeks to file an FIR against the politician's nephew with the support of her friends. When the matter is twisted in court, Deepak (Amitabh Bachchan), a former lawyer, supports them in defending it.

On the Basis of Sex: This movie tells the life of one of the most influential women in American legal history. The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her battle for equal rights, and the early cases led to her appointment and confirmation as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Thappad: "Thappad" (slap) is to all types of individuals who make their daughters, sisters, and wives understand that it is women who must forgive and make sacrifices for marriage and family. Amrita (Tapsee Pannu) is the story of nearly every housewife in India, the culture of always making women comprehend the importance of ‘letting go’ strikes hard when Amrita says, “Baat Bas Ek Thappad Ki Hai, Lekin Vo Nahi Maar Sakta.”

Hidden Figures: The movie tells the extraordinary, little-known story of Katherine Jonson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae), three brilliant African-American women who worked for NASA and were in charge of astronaut John Glenn's orbital launch, a stunning achievement that changed the course of the space race. The inspiring trio bridged racial and gender boundaries. Hidden Figures: The film addresses issues that the Black community faces, such as job discrimination and the notion that their successes are being overlooked in favour of white competition.

English Vinglish: Amid our desires, objectives, and accomplishments, various things get ignored, one of which is ma. The narrative of Shashi (Sridevi), a housewife and caterer who her family sometimes criticises for not speaking English, focuses on her self-discovery and reassertion of her worth as a mother and wife. Unfortunately, the one who provides unconditional love, care, and support is the one who is taken for granted. The same is depicted in English Vinglish.

North Country: Jenson v. Eveleth Mines is a fictional dramatisation of the first big successful sexual harassment case in American history, in which a woman who endured different sorts of abuse while working as a miner sued and won in 1984. The film is about Josey Aimes, who left her husband after years of violence and worked hard to support her two children, Sammy and Karen. She starts working in a mine, but her father is against it, and she subsequently endures sexual harassment.

Parched: The 2015 film Parched is one of the most remarkable depictions of the struggles and tribulations of Indian women. A widow, a childless lady, and a sex worker seek to break free from the patriarchal cycle. The film looks at various issues concerning Indian women, including how males still regard them as disposable sex objects. It also covers significant societal evils like child marriage.

Confirmation: Rick Famuyiwa wrote and directed the 2016 American political thriller television film Confirmation. It is about the uproar that erupted after Anita Hill alleged Clarence Thomas sexually assaulted her during the Supreme Court nomination hearings.

Chak De! India: A patriotic, inspiring, and one of the most outstanding examples of how women are treated in the world of athletics, the film exposes several cultural ideals at once. However, the film's main focus is on Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), a former hockey player who is accused of betraying his country, and how he begins coaching the Indian women's national hockey team to show his allegiance to the country. Another topic covered in the film is how Kabir changes the perception of women in sports.



