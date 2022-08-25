Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality

    Women Equality Day, as each year, will be celebrated on August 26. This year’s theme for the day is ‘Celebrating Women’s Right to Vote’. As the day approaches, here are seven Indian women who have advocated for gender quality.

    Women Equality Day 2022: The day, which is celebrated each year on August 26, aims at empowering women and reminding society of the strength of a lady. Women Equality Day was first celebrated in the year 1973. For this year, the theme for the day has been chosen as ‘Celebrating Women’s Right to Vote’. On the eve of ‘Women Equality Day’, here are some of the many Indian women who have advocated for gender equality and women's right through their work; take a look.

    Savitri Bai Phule: A social reformer, educationist and poet from Maharashtra, Savitri Bai Phule opened the first girls' school in undivided India. She, along with her husband, worked on abolishing the discrimination and unfair treatment of people on the basis of their caste or gender.

    Tara Bai Shinde: She was a feminist activist who penned ‘Stri Purush Tulana’, a comparison between women and men. Her published work is considered the first modern feminist text of India, which was originally published in Marathi. She protested the caste system and patriarchy in the 19th century.

    ALSO READ: Women Equality Day 2022: Thappad to Pink to On the Basis of Sex-9 movies talk about women’s equality

    Amrita Pritam: A poet, novelist and essayist, Amrita Pritam is remembered as a woman who paved the way for modern-day feminism in India. She famously said, “I am no bird to be ensnared inside a cage.” Amrita was also the first woman to have been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for literature.

    Sushmita Sen: Former Miss Universe and actor, Sushmita Sen has been vocal about gender equality. Time and again she has opened up on things such as pay disparity (in showbiz) and women empowerment. She strongly believes that society needs to understand the strength of women.

    ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2022: Mouni Roy to Tejashwi Prakash, take fashion cues from these stars to get Teej ready

    Taapsee Pannu: Another actor from the film industry who has been an advocate of gender equality is actor Taapsee Pannu. In fact, her choice of films also speaks greatly of what she believes in. Speaking on gender equality in the film industry, she once said that it will happen only when actresses empower each other.

    Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is another fine example of a woman who has been advocating gender equality in India. Similar to Taapsee Pannu, Ashwiny’s work also speaks of what she believes in. Through her films, she has narrated stories of strong women characters and continues to do so even today.

    Mrunalini Deshmukh: A lawyer by profession, Mrunalini Deshmukh has been using her legal skills to talk about gender equality. She is not only a strong believer in gender equality but is an advocate for women's rights as well.

