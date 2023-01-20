Winter Coat trends that are a must for your wardrobe this season

When it comes to Winter styling, it isn’t about the dress, the shirt, the trousers, or the layered jewelry that makes or breaks your wardrobe, but it is actually the coat.

Nailing the “coat” part in the whole look holds relevance in the glitz-filled fashion world. After all, it’s the clothing item to show off to the world the most. It also wraps you and your style quotient from the chilly outdoors by providing much-needed warmth. If you are one of those who do not know about the must-have winter coat trends, then do not worry. Here are the three winter coat trends which are a must for your wardrobe this season. ALSO READ: Three effective trends to attract millennials to enter kitchen

1. Shearling Coat: Shearling coats are timeless favorites among women, not only because they can keep you warm in even the coldest winter days but also because they are fashionable enough to let you do it in style.

2. Trench Coat: The trench coat has a functional design. It comes with wide pockets and a belt. The belt helps adjusting the attire according to your body and the look you want. While, a pocket helps you in keeping valuables. Perhaps, even putting your hands in for the extra chilly days.

