    Winter Coat trends that are a must for your wardrobe this season

    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    When it comes to Winter styling, it isn’t about the dress, the shirt, the trousers, or the layered jewelry that makes or breaks your wardrobe, but it is actually the coat.

    Image: Getty Images

    Nailing the “coat” part in the whole look holds relevance in the glitz-filled fashion world. After all, it’s the clothing item to show off to the world the most. It also wraps you and your style quotient from the chilly outdoors by providing much-needed warmth.

    If you are one of those who do not know about the must-have winter coat trends, then do not worry. Here are the three winter coat trends which are a must for your wardrobe this season.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Shearling Coat:

    Shearling coats are timeless favorites among women, not only because they can keep you warm in even the coldest winter days but also because they are fashionable enough to let you do it in style.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Trench Coat:

    The trench coat has a functional design. It comes with wide pockets and a belt. The belt helps adjusting the attire according to your body and the look you want. While, a pocket helps you in keeping valuables. Perhaps, even putting your hands in for the extra chilly days.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Puffer Jacket:

    Puffer jackets are also called quilted jackets. They have an iconic quilted design with puffy sections between the stitching. The puffy section of the jacket is incomplete without warm insulation or synthetic fibers. These can provide a high level of warmth. Puffer jackets provide a unique combination of warmth and lightness.

