Vegan recipes that are must try this Veganuary month

If you've been toying with starting a vegan diet or want to go vegan, January may be the month you want to do it. A UK-based nonprofit refers to it as Veganuary.



Image: Getty and Pexels

Launched in 2014, Veganuary encourages you to consume only plant-based foods for January. The movement began from a desire to protect the environment, prevent animal suffering, and improve the health of millions of people. It is a campaign that encourages people to try a vegan lifestyle for the month of January with the goal of raising awareness about the environmental, health, and ethical benefits of a vegan diet. The health benefits of a vegan diet include a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. A vegan diet is also associated with a lower body mass index (BMI) and can help with weight loss. If you want to go vegan or just want to become a part of the veganuary month, these are three must-have recipes for people wanting to begin this healthy journey.

Image: Pexels

1. Vegan Stuffed Tofu: This deep-fried vegan stuffed tofu is one of the most popular Indonesian afternoon treats, eaten with hot sauce dips or raw chili. Making Vegan stuffed tofu is easy as you need tofu, two shallots, one garlic, sea salt, pepper, 50 ml of water, 25 ml of string beans, 45 grams of carrot, 30 grams of bean sprouts, and oil to saute. Cut tofu pieces diagonally and make triangles. Slightly scoop out the middle part of the tofu with a small spoon to make some space, mash the scooped-out part, and reserve. Grind shallots and garlic into a paste, saute with oil until fragrant. Add in the rest of the ingredients with the mashed tofu, stir and cover with a lid until the carrots are soft enough and the water gets reduced. Stuff the veggies into the tofu. Mix all the dry coating ingredients, and add water till it has cake-batter-like consistency. Coat the stuffed tofu with the coating batter and deep fry until golden brown. Serve hot and all you need to do is enjoy.

Image: Pixabay

2. Broccoli Vegan Pasta: Broccoli pasta is a little bit lemony, a little bit cheesy, and a whole lot of yum. The broccoli is cooked generously with the pasta then stirred vigorously with the sauce to make it juicy and saucy. You need two big heads of broccoli, pasta (any will do), cheese, extra virgin olive oil. Start by cooking the pasta according to the recipe instructions. While pasta is cooking, you can start chopping broccoli and add it inside the water. Make the simple lemony pasta sauce. Scoop out one cup of pasta water. It is the trick of making plenty of sauce without using tons of oil. Add half a cup of this into the sauce and shake. Drain the pasta. Put it back into the same pot, then add the sauce and cheese. Toss the pasta, pasta sauce, water and cheese until it is nice and juicy. Serve this dish hot by seasoning it with chili flakes and oregano seasoning.

Image: Getty Images