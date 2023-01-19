Three effective trends to attract millennials to enter kitchen

The kitchen is a crucial part of any home, and in recent years, there has been a growing trend among younger generations to prioritize home cooking.

The pandemic further emphasized the benefits of cooking at home, such as improved health, cost savings, and reduced food waste. This trend gets reflected in the statistics, with 59% of 25-34-year-olds using their smartphones or tablets in the kitchen while deciding what to cook, learning how to prepare it, and actually cooking. It highlights the importance of technology in the cooking process for this demographic. ALSO READ: Iconic South-Indian delicacies that are a must-have addition to your list Here are three key trends that are attracting millennials to enter the kitchen:

1. Health and Lifestyle: This generation is more aware of the impact of food choices on their overall health and well-being, driving them to prepare meals at home with fresh, whole ingredients and avoid processed food. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Mahek Mody, the co-founder of Up, said, "An increased interest in new diets, including plant-based ones, proves that millennials are experimenting with new foods and cooking styles. They are trading in their food delivery apps for cooking at home more simpler now with the easy accessibility and increasing dependability of grocery delivery services, which has made a wide variety of ingredients accessible."

2. Social Media: Media and social media, in particular, has been creating a strong and main impact on the trend of millennials cooking at home. Post-pandemic now, social platforms such as Instagram and YouTube have provided an unending supply of visual stimuli for food-related content. It has resulted in many young people getting meal inspiration from the food bloggers, chefs, and home cooks they follow.

