When is Dhanteras 2022? Here's the puja timing and 'shubh muhurat' for buying Gold and Silver

Dhanteras 2022: In India, unique Diwali gold coins with the Goddess Lakshmi engraved on one side and her symbol Shri embossed on the other are made. Know the auspicious timings to buy Gold on Dhanteras



We are all anticipating Diwali, which is coming up soon. The majority of Hindu households love to acquire gold during this festival season. This has spiritual significance since purchasing gold during the festival of Diwali is comparable to inviting Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, into one's home.



Aside from jewellery, coins are the most common way to buy gold during Diwali. Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Lakshmi are all etched on gold coins. In India, unique Diwali gold coins with the Goddess Lakshmi inscribed on one side and her symbol Shri embossed on the other are produced.



Sindoor and pure Ghee are used to attach the just-purchased gold coin to the navel of Goddess Lakshmi during the Lakshmi Puja ritual. During the Diwali celebration, the two lucky days to buy gold are Pushya Nakshatra and Dhanteras.



Drik Panchang's Dhantrayodashi Muhurat for purchasing gold on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ans the auspicious timings to Buy Gold on Dhanteras is 05:32 PM to 06:23 AM, October 23, duration - 12 Hours 51 Mins



Auspicious Choghadiya timings co-occurring Dhantrayodashi- Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 05:39 PM to 07:15 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 08:50 PM to 01:36 AM, October 23

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:47 AM to 06:23 AM, Oct 23

Dhantrayodashi Muhurat to Buy Gold on Saturday, October 23, 2022 (According to Drik Panchang): Timings to purchase Gold on Dhanteras - 06:23 AM to 05:33 PM, Duration - 11 Hours 10 Mins Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Dhantrayodashi-

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:47 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 01:25 PM to 02:49 PM