    When is Dhanteras 2022? Here's the puja timing and 'shubh muhurat' for buying Gold and Silver

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    Dhanteras 2022: In India, unique Diwali gold coins with the Goddess Lakshmi engraved on one side and her symbol Shri embossed on the other are made. Know the auspicious timings to buy Gold on Dhanteras
     

    Getty Photos

    We are all anticipating Diwali, which is coming up soon. The majority of Hindu households love to acquire gold during this festival season. This has spiritual significance since purchasing gold during the festival of Diwali is comparable to inviting Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, into one's home.
     

    Getty Photos

    Aside from jewellery, coins are the most common way to buy gold during Diwali. Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Lakshmi are all etched on gold coins. In India, unique Diwali gold coins with the Goddess Lakshmi inscribed on one side and her symbol Shri embossed on the other are produced.
     

    Getty Photos

    Sindoor and pure Ghee are used to attach the just-purchased gold coin to the navel of Goddess Lakshmi during the Lakshmi Puja ritual. During the Diwali celebration, the two lucky days to buy gold are Pushya Nakshatra and Dhanteras.
     

    Getty Photos

    Drik Panchang's Dhantrayodashi Muhurat for purchasing gold on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ans the auspicious timings to Buy Gold on Dhanteras is 05:32 PM to 06:23 AM, October 23, duration - 12 Hours 51 Mins
     

    Getty Photos

    Auspicious Choghadiya timings co-occurring Dhantrayodashi- Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 05:39 PM to 07:15 PM
    Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 08:50 PM to 01:36 AM, October 23

    Getty Photos

    Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:47 AM to 06:23 AM, Oct 23
    Dhantrayodashi Muhurat to Buy Gold on Saturday, October 23, 2022 (According to Drik Panchang): Timings to purchase Gold on Dhanteras - 06:23 AM to 05:33 PM, Duration - 11 Hours 10 Mins

    Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Dhantrayodashi-
    Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:47 AM to 12:00 PM
    Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 01:25 PM to 02:49 PM

    In addition to gold, the following items are also available to purchase during Dhanteras:

    Utensils: They should be carried inside with lentils, rice, or milk in them since they are seen to be a symbol of prosperity.

    Electronics: During this period, many specials and discounts are available. Therefore, this is a wonderful time to buy electrical goods.

    Laxmi idol: Dhanteras is an excellent occasion to put new god and goddess idols in your worship space. You might also buy brass, silver, marble, or wood sculptures, perform aarti, and then keep them in your puja area.

    Broom: Purchasing a broom signifies that all of the family's financial issues will be handled and that poverty will be completely removed from home.

    Gomti Chakra: A Gomti Chakra is kept at home and work (Place) to ward off the evil eye. Additionally, these chakras support the well-being of the entire family.

