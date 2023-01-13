Three winter foods to improve your blood circulation

In addition to physical activity, adapting to a balanced diet is also equally important in winter. Winters are that time of the year when our diet and food regimen goes for a complete toss, as we tend to eat more food in this season.

With the arrival of winter in the country, many people start feeling lazier and hungrier than usual. No matter how many layers of warm clothes you wear. Sometimes your body can't take the chilly weather. At such times, all one wants is to sit in one place, under the quilt, for hours. However, it is not a good habit for your health since a lack of physical activity can decrease blood circulation. In addition to physical activity, adapting to a balanced diet is also equally important in winter. You must keep a tab on your diet and consume foods that help in increasing and improving the blood flow. Here is a list of the top three foods you must consume this season to boost your blood circulation.

1. Pomegranates: Pomegranates are a juicy, sweet fruit. It is high in polyphenol antioxidants and nitrates, which are potent vasodilators. Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and help improve the blood flow in the body. So, you must definitely include pomegranates in your diet to keep your body warm in the chilly winter. Consuming pomegranate as a juice, raw fruit, or supplement in the winters may improve blood flow and oxygenation of muscle tissues, which can help the active people a lot.

2. Onions: Onions contain antioxidants that work to improve blood circulation and heat the body. Consuming onions is considered very beneficial in winter. Onions are an excellent source of flavonoid antioxidants, which benefit heart health. This vegetable improves circulation by helping your arteries and veins widen when blood flow increases. Onions also have anti-inflammatory properties, which boosts blood flow and heart health by reducing inflammation in veins and arteries.

