    Three big advantages of using protein powder in your daily diet

    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    If you're considering incorporating a plant-based protein powder into your diet, here are the essential health benefits of using protein powder in your routine diet for leading a much healthy lifestyle this year.

    Image: Getty Images

    In recent years, there has been a significant shift in the way we consume protein around the world, particularly with regard to protein powders. Although meat, seafood, poultry, legumes, nuts, and seeds are considered some of the best ways to get protein, some people prefer a plant-based vegan diet or non-animal protein sources, while many use protein powder in their routine diet.

    According to The National Library Of Medicine, plant-based protein powder has many health benefits. It is rich in iron, a good source of fat, and regulates gut health. If you are considering incorporating a plant-based protein powder into your diet, here are the most essential health benefits of consuming protein powder.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Protein powder is absorbed easily:

    Compared to protein powders, plant protein powder is much easier to break down, process, and absorb in the body. It means your body can break it down and use it more effectively for cell growth and muscle tissue repair. It can be beneficial if you have food intolerances, bloating, IBS, or slow metabolism.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Protein powder is a source of healthy fats:

    Vegan protein powder contains essential micronutrients. One of these is healthy fats are also required in the diet for vitamin absorption and many other functions. Vegan protein powder contains healthy saturated fats that can help regulate your appetite and weight. It also controls your hormone levels, sugar levels, and digestion.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Protein powder keeps you full for longer:

    The majority of plant-based protein powders are high in fibre. One of the most significant advantages of fibre, is its ability to keep you fuller for longer periods of time.

    Plant-based vegan proteins and even protein powder have a mix of both soluble and insoluble fibre, which contributes to a healthy, functioning digestive system. Because of their filling nature, many vegan and other protein powders get used as meal replacement, especially by health-conscious people who train hard in the gym for almost the entire year. Infact, it is good news for people who want to lose a little weight without succumbing to cravings caused by low sugar levels.

