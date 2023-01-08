3 yummy desi recipes to try for weight loss

For most people, losing those extra pounds is a challenging task. Numerous nutritious dishes exist that are flavorful and can even aid you in your journey to achieve significant weight loss. These three recipes require little preparation time and are simple to follow.

Image: Getty Images

Shedding those extra kilos is a difficult task for most people. Getting rid of belly fat is not just a desire among people. But it is a necessity and pre-requisite for good and long-lasting health for any person.

Cutting carbs, eating more protein, lifting weights, and getting more sleep are some of the actions that can promote quick weight loss. But this doesn’t mean that you crave or completely give up on eating your favorite food just because you are on a weight loss journey. There are a number of healthy recipes that taste great and even help in losing weight.

ALSO READ: KGF makers plan to create a James Bond-like universe; will pan-Indian superstar Yash be replaced?

If you are someone who does not have many ideas about how to go about making yummy Indian recipes. Do not worry we have you covered. Here is a list of three tasteful and sumptuous desi recipes which are completely guilt free for your weight loss.