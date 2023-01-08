3 yummy desi recipes to try for weight loss
For most people, losing those extra pounds is a challenging task. Numerous nutritious dishes exist that are flavorful and can even aid you in your journey to achieve significant weight loss. These three recipes require little preparation time and are simple to follow.
Shedding those extra kilos is a difficult task for most people. Getting rid of belly fat is not just a desire among people. But it is a necessity and pre-requisite for good and long-lasting health for any person.
Cutting carbs, eating more protein, lifting weights, and getting more sleep are some of the actions that can promote quick weight loss. But this doesn’t mean that you crave or completely give up on eating your favorite food just because you are on a weight loss journey. There are a number of healthy recipes that taste great and even help in losing weight.
If you are someone who does not have many ideas about how to go about making yummy Indian recipes. Do not worry we have you covered. Here is a list of three tasteful and sumptuous desi recipes which are completely guilt free for your weight loss.
1. Mattar Cheela:
Soak rolled oats overnight. Add the boiled peas, ginger, garlic, green chili, ajwain, hing, and salt to a chutney grinder. Make a paste by grinding everything. Now, thoroughly rinse the oats and drain the water. Add the pea paste to the coarsely mashed oats. Put everything in a bowl. Now, heat a tawa and apply desi ghee and grease it. Pour the batter onto the pan and cook each side until golden brown on medium to low heat.
2. Flax Seed Raita:
Add water to the bottle guard. Cover and cook for four minutes over medium heat. In a large bowl, thoroughly combine all ingredients, including the cooked bottle gourd and some basic spices. Serve chilled after at least one hour in the refrigerator.
3. Egg Chaat:
Mix salt, roasted cumin, green chili, coriander sauce, tomato sauce, tamarind extract, lemon juice, and tomato ketchup in a bowl. Cut the boiled egg in half and spread the chutney over it on a plate. Over the eggs, sprinkle some chopped spring onion, garam masala, and boondi. Additionally, the Egg Chaat is now served.
