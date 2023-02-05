Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three essential tips to keep yourself healthy daily if you miss out on gymming

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    While you think about your need for a gym set up, equipment, or even the tools at home to exercise regularly or a gym membership to maintain an active lifestyle, it is not mandatory.

    Image: Getty Images

    Even the most energetic people can develop the habit of being couch potatoes. It’s easy to become stagnant when so much in our personal and professional lives now takes place in the comfort of our own homes. 

    While you think you need equipment at home to exercise regularly or a gym membership to maintain an active lifestyle, it is not mandatory. Intense workouts are not the only way to move your body. In reality, there are numerous ways to incorporate physical activity into your daily life without engaging in strenuous exercise. These are three ways you can keep yourself healthy daily.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: This was legendary singer Vani Jairam's last video

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Walking:

    Walking is one of the simple and practical exercises you can perform to stay active outside the gym. You only need to walk more quickly and for long periods per stroll to burn calories. Use a fitness tracker to record your walking distance for great health benefits, and gradually increase this number to 10,000 steps each day.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Clean your room:

    Another technique to make sure you stay active is frequently cleaning your house or room. You may not even be aware of the different parts of your body’s movements when you clean your house. It takes a lot of strength to wipe floors or lift heavy buckets, especially if you have to go up and down stairs.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Fold your clothes by standing up:

    You do not need to sit down on the couch, bed, or comfy chair to fold the laundry once finished. Instead, sort and fold your items while standing up. With this, you can improve your posture and avoid getting too sedentary.

    ALSO READ: Who was Vani Jayaram, the Padma Bhushan awardee who passed away in Chennai?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for February 5 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 5, 2023: Good day for Aries; be cautious Cancer, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for February 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for February 4 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for February 4 2023 Libra Cancer Aquarius Scorpio Leo Virgo Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 4, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Daily Horoscope for February 3 2023 Gemini Leo Capricorn Scorpio Virgo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 3, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Leo; be careful Aquarius

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for February 5 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 5, 2023: Good day for Aries; be cautious Cancer, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for February 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Centre clears Collegium's recommendation; appoints 5 new judges to Supreme Court AJR

    Centre clears Collegium's recommendation; appoints 5 new judges to Supreme Court

    Anti encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir; LG assures 'no harm to common man' AJR

    Anti-encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir; LG assures 'no harm to common man'

    Army tweaks Agniveers recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Army tweaks Agniveer recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon