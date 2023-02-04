Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Vani Jayaram, the Padma Bhushan awardee who passed away in Chennai?

    Legendary singer Vani Jayaram passed away on Saturday at the age of 77 years. She recently got honored with Padma Bhushan Award.

    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    Vani Jairam, also popularly known as Vani Jayaram, is a legendary playback singer in the South film industry. The National Award Winning and Padma Bhushan singer passed away on Saturday at the age of 77 years. Vani took her last breath at her residence on Haddows Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai.

    On Republic Day this year, she was announced as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award for her 50 years of contribution to Indian music. However, Jayaram passed away before she could accept the prestigious award.

    Who was Vani Jayaram?

    Vani Jairam, also known as Vani Jayaram, is a renowned singer in South Indian cinema. Vani's career started in 1971 and has spanned over five decades. She did playback for over one thousand Indian movies recording over 10,000 songs.

    Vani Jayaram career beginning:

    Vani's contribution to the Telugu film industry and South cinema has been commendable and widespread. The songs "Poojalu Cheya" and "Ennenno Janmala Bandham" became household hits and cemented her position. With K. Viswanath's musical film, Sankarabharanam (1979), Vani sang five songs and won her second National Film award for all the songs collectively. Besides, she has sung songs in all regional languages.

    Vani Jayaram awards:

    Vani won the National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer three times for Tamil and Telugu films. She also won State Government awards from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. In 2012, she was honored with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South for her achievements in South Indian film music. In July 2017, she was honored with the Best Female Singer at the NAFA 2017 event in New York City.

    Vani Jayaram popular songs:

    Bole Re Papihara (Guddi), More Saajan Souten Ghar (Pakeezah), Zindagi Mein Aap Aaye (Chhalia), Teri Jheel Si Gehri (Dhuan Ki Lakeer), Aa Baalam (Dharm Aur Kanoon) (Hindi). Ezhu Swarangalukkul, Kelviyin Nayagane (Apoorva Raagangal),  Ennulil Engo, Yaaradhu Sollamal, Megamae Megamae, Kavidhai Kelungal, Nadhamenum Kovililae, Aana Kana, Sugamana Raagangale (Tamil). Olanjali Kuruvi, Pookkal Panineer, Etho janma kalpanayil (Malayalam). Ee Shatamanada Madari Hennu, Besuge Besuge, Belli Modave Elli Oduve (Kannada).

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
