    WATCH: This was legendary singer Vani Jairam's last video

    Legendary singer Vani Jayaram passed away on Saturday at the age of 77 years. She recently got honored with Padma Bhushan Award.

    WATCH: This was legendary singer Vani Jairam's last video
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    Vani Jairam, also popularly known as Vani Jayaram, is a legendary playback singer in the South film industry. The National Award Winning and Padma Bhushan singer passed away on Saturday at the age of 77 years. Vani took her last breath at her residence on Haddows Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai.

    On Republic Day this year, she was announced as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award for her 50 years of contribution to Indian music. However, Jayaram passed away before she could accept the prestigious award.

    Before the news of her death, the late singer, Vani, in her last video, had thanked the Indian government for bestowing her with the Padma Bhushan award. A video got posted by the official handle of PIB in Tamil Nadu on Twitter on January 30. In the video, we can see that the later singer felt elated and overwhelmed on receiving this honor from the Indian government. 

    Vani Jayaram is singing a Tamil song and communicating in the same language. She has thanked the Indian government from the bottom of her heart for bestowing her with the Padma Bhushan to celebrate her widespread and remarkable contribution to South Indian cinema in her illustrious career spanning five decades, especially in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema with her smooth vocals that made her one of the most loved and revered Indian singers who have sung in more than nineteen languages regionally and has 10,000 songs to her credits.

    The PIB in Tamil Nadu handle on Twitter has posted the video. Their caption read, "Singer Vani Jayaram has thanked the central government for the Padma award."

    Besides, now reports have come in that playback singer Vani Jayaram's death has got registered as a suspicious death by police. The case has got registered under section 174 of IPC at Thousand lights police station.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 5:47 PM IST
