    The type of zero-calorie sweeteners responsible for heart-related diseases

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    A new study published on Monday found that the sugar replacement erythritol is fatal for the human body. The no-calorie sweetener replacement is used to sweeten stevia, and monk fruit has links to blood clotting, stroke, heart attack, and death.

    Image: Freepik, Getty

    According to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine, people with existing risk factors for heart disease are twice as likely to experience heart failure when having high levels of erythritol in their system. 

    These are the four types of no-calorie sweeteners responsible for heart-related diseases like heart failure, heart attacks, and heart strokes, and even can cause death in some cases.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Artificial Sweeteners:

    If you’ve ever ordered a Diet Coke, aerated soft drinks, or used packets of Splenda and Sweet’N Low, you’ve consumed artificial sweeteners.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Sugar alcohols:

    Sugar alcohol may seem too good to be true. They’re natural and taste exactly like sugar but without calories.

    Image: Freepik

    3. Novel Sweeteners:

    Novel sweeteners globally get advertised as plant-based and calorie-free. It is also known as Stevia. Stevia is a unique sugar substitute. In reality, stevia products get made from a highly refined stevia leaf extract and contain little stevia extract within them.

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Natural sweeteners:

    If you’re looking for all-natural alternatives to sugar, there are a number of options. We all know about honey, maple syrup, jaggery, and molasses, but are widely preferred natural sweeteners.

    In short, if you’re worried about the safety of alternative sweeteners, use caution. When eaten in moderation, these sweeteners can be an excellent alternative to sugar and can be enjoyed, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. However, overuse has the potential to leave you craving more sweet foods. So go ahead and have that Diet Coke. But maybe do not have eight in a day.

