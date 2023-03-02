The type of zero-calorie sweeteners responsible for heart-related diseases

A new study published on Monday found that the sugar replacement erythritol is fatal for the human body. The no-calorie sweetener replacement is used to sweeten stevia, and monk fruit has links to blood clotting, stroke, heart attack, and death.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine, people with existing risk factors for heart disease are twice as likely to experience heart failure when having high levels of erythritol in their system. These are the four types of no-calorie sweeteners responsible for heart-related diseases like heart failure, heart attacks, and heart strokes, and even can cause death in some cases. ALSO READ: Try these three vegetarian sources for high-protein intake daily

1. Artificial Sweeteners: If you’ve ever ordered a Diet Coke, aerated soft drinks, or used packets of Splenda and Sweet’N Low, you’ve consumed artificial sweeteners.

2. Sugar alcohols: Sugar alcohol may seem too good to be true. They’re natural and taste exactly like sugar but without calories.

3. Novel Sweeteners: Novel sweeteners globally get advertised as plant-based and calorie-free. It is also known as Stevia. Stevia is a unique sugar substitute. In reality, stevia products get made from a highly refined stevia leaf extract and contain little stevia extract within them.

