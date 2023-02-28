Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 health benefits of consuming raspberries in your daily diet

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Raspberries contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant properties that improve heart health. It also controls high blood pressure.

    Image: Getty Images

    We see how many people like to include fruits in their daily diet in order to have a healthy lifestyle. Fresh juice, salads, and seasonal fruits are everyone’s favorite, but have you ever tried raspberry? 

    Yes, raspberries are sweet and contain several healthy nutrients. Consuming raspberries every day has many surprising benefits for our bodies. It improves our digestion. It helps us with stomach-related problems such as gas, constipation, and acidity. Intake of raspberries also improves heart health and helps in losing weight.

    ALSO READ: Want supple and smooth skin? Eat these superfoods to hydrate your skin naturally

    Here are the three key benefits of eating raspberries in your daily diet.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Raspberries boost brain power:

    The antioxidant elements present in raspberries improve the functioning of the brain and neurological system. Moreover, Vitamin C and Vitamin E, are found in abundance in raspberries. Raspberries make memory power strong.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Raspberries keep the heart healthy:

    Plenty of antioxidant properties are present in raspberries. Consuming raspberries improve the blood circulation of the body. Including raspberries in your regular diet does not cause problems with blood pressure. It also reduces the risk of heart disease.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Raspberries reduce cancer risk:

    Raspberry is also considered the best fruit to prevent cancer. The antioxidant properties found in raspberries may eliminate cancer-causing cells. In such a condition, eating raspberries reduces the risk of breast cancer.

    ALSO READ: Health Tips: Four health benefits of including Guava in your daily diet

