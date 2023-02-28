Try these three vegetarian sources for high-protein intake daily
Vegetarian protein sources can help you maintain a healthy diet while reducing your carbon footprint.
As more and more people become aware of the impact of meat consumption on the environment and personal health, there has been a growing interest in vegetarianism and plant-based diets.
Vegetarian protein sources can help you maintain a healthy diet while reducing your carbon footprint. Whether you’re a committed vegetarian or just looking to eat little less meat, these three plant-based alternatives will surely impress.
1. Legumes:
Lentils, beans, chickpeas, and peas are excellent sources of protein. It is also easily addable to soups, salads, stews, and curries to increase protein intake.
2. Nuts and Seeds:
Almonds, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds are must-have vegetarian protein source.
Nuts and seeds, are consumed by vegetarian people. Those people are more keener on a healthy lifestyle. Nuts and Seeds are always high in protein. Besides, nuts and seeds, are primarily eaten with smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal. It increases the nutritional value of the oatmeal or smoothie and is enough to fill you up with energy for entire day.
3. Quinoa:
Quinoa is a grain crop grown for its edible seeds. These seeds are what we call quinoa — pronounced KEEN-wah. Quinoa is a good source of a number of nutrients, including folate, magnesium, zinc, and iron. It’s also rich in fiber and protein, nutrients that help you feel full, for an entire day.
