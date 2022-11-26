Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Soup to eggs: 5 foods that can make your weight loss journey easier

    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    If you have decided to improve your health and want to shed extra kilos, you should follow a method that does not endanger your body and have a more natural approach. Here are some foods that can make the journey easier.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    There is no proper formula when it comes to a healthy body. While social media can easily influence us to think we need to shed a few pounds, that is only sometimes the case. If you want to start your weight loss journey to get healthier, it should not cause any harm to your body. People often think eating nothing can help you in losing weight. If you exercise regularly with a balanced diet, you can see the changes yourself. Here are some healthy food options you can start with to cover the diet. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Eggs: While eating too many eggs can raise LDL cholesterol consuming eggs, in moderation, is one of the best foods to eat if you want to maintain weight. Egg yolks are rich in vitamin D, and choline and egg whites can help you get 4 to 6 grams of protein.

    Image: Getty Images

    Beans and legumes:  Black beans, lentils, kidney beans, and legumes can be excellent in aiding your weight loss. Since these are high in protein and fibre, consuming this in your meal can fill you up quickly. The best thing about legumes and beans is that they are delicious in salads as they taste by themselves.

    Image: Getty Images

    Soup: If you want to limit your portion intake, starting a meal with a cup of soup might be a great idea. The soup can be chunky or pureed if the calories served are kept in check. Avoid using too much butter and cream. This can fill you up quickly.

    Image: Getty Images

    Cottage cheese: While more research is needed, some findings suggest a relationship between calcium intake and healthy weight. Cottage cheese is one of the most protein-rich dairy products. Proper protein intake can help you build and maintain muscle and can be incredibly fulfilling.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Green vegetables: Not only are leafy greens packed with fibre and nutrients essential for your body, but they also contain thylakoids. A study has found that these plant compounds are linked to increased appetite and satiety. So, it can be a great time to add veggies like kale, spinach, collard greens, and swiss chard to your diet.

    Numerology Prediction for November 26, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 26, 2022: Good day for Aries; be careful Gemini, Leo AJR

    Recipe alert: This delicious Butter Spinach Roll is a must try sur

    Add these winter foods to your diet to lower cancer risk

    Rs 28.7 crore for a single dose; Hemgenix is world's most expensive medicine

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: It has been like a lifeline - FC Goa fans euphoric at getting local connect back at home venue

    football qatar world cup 2022 england vs usa captain america christian pulisic scintillating effort in goalless draw wins hearts snt

    Numerology Prediction for November 26, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 26, 2022: Good day for Aries; be careful Gemini, Leo AJR

    football No Peter Drury for England vs USA clash at Qatar World Cup 2022 disappoints fans of poetic commentator snt

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

