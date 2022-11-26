Soup to eggs: 5 foods that can make your weight loss journey easier

If you have decided to improve your health and want to shed extra kilos, you should follow a method that does not endanger your body and have a more natural approach. Here are some foods that can make the journey easier.



Image: Getty Images

There is no proper formula when it comes to a healthy body. While social media can easily influence us to think we need to shed a few pounds, that is only sometimes the case. If you want to start your weight loss journey to get healthier, it should not cause any harm to your body. People often think eating nothing can help you in losing weight. If you exercise regularly with a balanced diet, you can see the changes yourself. Here are some healthy food options you can start with to cover the diet.

Image: Getty Images

Eggs: While eating too many eggs can raise LDL cholesterol consuming eggs, in moderation, is one of the best foods to eat if you want to maintain weight. Egg yolks are rich in vitamin D, and choline and egg whites can help you get 4 to 6 grams of protein. ALSO READ: Cheating to Breaking promises: 5 deal-breaker for women in a relationship

Image: Getty Images

Beans and legumes: Black beans, lentils, kidney beans, and legumes can be excellent in aiding your weight loss. Since these are high in protein and fibre, consuming this in your meal can fill you up quickly. The best thing about legumes and beans is that they are delicious in salads as they taste by themselves.

Image: Getty Images

Soup: If you want to limit your portion intake, starting a meal with a cup of soup might be a great idea. The soup can be chunky or pureed if the calories served are kept in check. Avoid using too much butter and cream. This can fill you up quickly.

Image: Getty Images

Cottage cheese: While more research is needed, some findings suggest a relationship between calcium intake and healthy weight. Cottage cheese is one of the most protein-rich dairy products. Proper protein intake can help you build and maintain muscle and can be incredibly fulfilling.

Image: Getty Images