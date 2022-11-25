Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cheating to Breaking promises: 5 deal-breaker for women in a relationship

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    Women and men are not so different—we all have turnoffs that can range from deeply offensive to superficial. But the truth is that the nature of what turns women off is unique. Here are some deal-breakers all men should know about.
     

    Relationships can be like a fairytale initially, but over time it can become challenging to keep the spark alive and to realise that your girlfriend is not interested in you anymore can mentally disturb you. It can lead you to wonder where it went wrong. to avoid this, we have shared the five biggest turnoffs for most women. If you love your girl and do not want her to lose interest in you, here are some tips that can help you. 

     

    Not respecting her:  It is essential for a woman to be appreciated by a man; it shows that she is important to him. Whenever men try to impress women, they should be very respectful towards them. Men-like qualities are greatly appreciated by a woman and play a key role in securing their interest. If you start disrespecting your lady, it gives her the impression that you do not value her anymore—the result, she losses interest.

    Inconsistency: Consistency in your actions is essential for a woman. She will observe the way you treat her. If you show her that you care about and support her through everything constantly, she will never lose interest in you. Doing otherwise is a massive deal-breaker. 

    Cheating: Trust is crucial for a relationship. It is the foundation of any relationship, and an entire relationship is built on it. Women can lose interest in men who cheat on them. Cheating on your girl can show women that men are ingenuine and immature. Winning back their trust can become impossible after cheating on them.

    Not making her feel special: Things can feel like a dream during the initial stage of a relationship. You create unforgettable moments and a unique atmosphere for them, which women long for. The spark between you and your partner can vanish when your relationship gets old. You must remember that your unique gestures at the beginning of the relationship made your girl fall in love with you.

    Breaking promises: If you consistently break down from your promises and your word, your woman will start taking you as a non-trustworthy person. As a result, she will begin to lose interest in you.

