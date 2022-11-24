Homemade drinks that can help women with PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a hormonal disorder which is very common among women of reproductive age. Recently, the number of women suffering from this disorder has increased. Here are some homemade drinks that can relieve PCOS symptoms.



It is essential to determine the necessary attention and educate women about Polycystic Ovary syndrome (PCOS). It is a condition that affects hormone levels in women, which can lead to irregular periods. Women suffering from this condition can experience weight gain, mood swings, acne, hair loss, anxiety and depression. The primary cause of PCOS is the lifestyle choices you make.

Regular visits to your gynaecologists are suggested, but it is also essential to have a balanced diet; practising yoga and regular exercise can help to an extent. Many studies have reported that beverages with fibre-rich proteins and organic herbs can also be beneficial. Here are some homemade drinks that can provide relief from PCOS symptoms:

Apple cider vinegar: This fermented liquid can be found in every home and has many health benefits. Apple cider vinegar is alkaline that helps in balancing the body's pH. This beverage aids digestion while ensuring that uterine cysts do not develop. Drink 2 to 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in warm water every morning. Also Read: 4 reasons why including almonds in your daily diet is an absolute must

Aloe vera juice: Aloe vera provides extra lubrication and is very hydration to our body, which aids in removing chemical buildup in your body. You can consume aloe vera juice on an empty stomach every morning.

Spearmint tea: Spearmints have anti-androgen properties that suppress the production of male sex hormones in your body. Drinking spearmint tea can lower testosterone levels in women. PCOS causes an increase in testosterone levels in your body. Soak spearmint leaves in boiled water for 5 minutes. Strain the boiled water and drink it. It has few calories and helps your digestive system. It is the best drink for treating PCOS symptoms, especially weight loss.

