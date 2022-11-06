Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare alert: 5 regimes men can follow for glowing skin

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 2:21 PM IST

    When it comes to skincare, men have always kept it simple. However, they are now pursuing healthier, younger-looking skin, making it a great time for men. Here are some simple routines to follow to help them develop healthy skin care routines. 

    Image: Getty Images

    While women are often seen acing the skincare trends, what about a skincare regimen for men? Everyone brushes their teeth, shaves, takes a shower, and combs their hair, but this isn't enough. Hence, it is essential to establish a men's simple skincare routine. A morning and evening skincare routine can enhance the quality of your shave and how you feel and look on the inside. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Soothe the skin with cold-pressed coconut oil: If you're on the market and searching for something that has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and therapeutic properties, then your best bet is coconut oil. However, it is not recommended for all skin types. You may be safest with cold-pressed coconut oil, as it can be a good moisturiser. Massaging this oil into your face for some.

    Image: Getty Images

    Aloe vera: Aloe vera has many medicinal properties and can help in the development of new skin cells. It also moisturises and invigorates your face and helps in preventing blockage in the pores. After washing your face putting on some aloe vera can help make your skin naturally radiant.

    Image: Getty Images

    Apply a bit of moisturiser to your face after washing your face: Use moisturising creams that can lock in moisture and promote healing, with antioxidant benefits to promote a youthful and fresh appearance. Take the moisturiser if your face appears oily. All the same, you must not over-exfoliate your face in case it feels dry. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Avoid smoking and exposure to smoke: When your skin is exposed to cigarette smoke, your face is covered with many chemical toxins. As a result, your skin can prematurely age due to increased oxidative stress on your skin cells. If you do have a chain-smoking habit, think about quitting abruptly.

    Image: Getty Images

    Less shower time: Toxin elimination can benefit from open pores due to heat and steam. The natural oils in our skin can be removed if hot water is applied for longer than a few minutes. It turns out to look outdated and dull as a result. You can keep your skin away from hot water. 

