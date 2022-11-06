How to prevent stroke? Here are some symptoms, treatments, and causes you need to know

Stroke or paralysis is usually secondary to high blood pressure or head trauma. The symptoms of stroke depend on the portion of the brain affected. Here's all you need to know about it that can help you out.

A stroke, also called paralysis, is an attack on our brain caused due to reduced oxygen supply (due to a clot) or bleeding. Stroke is usually secondary to other health conditions, head trauma or high blood pressure, and the stroke symptoms depend on which part of the brain is affected. According to experts, we can notice changes in walking style, weakness in limbs, drooping of the mouth on one side, speech and swallowing difficulties, etc., in patients who suffer from a stroke. Emergency treatment within the golden hour, the first 60 minutes after an attack, is essential to prevent long-term brain damage. Unfortunately, few patients reach a hospital in time due to various factors to initiate immediate treatment. Therefore, patients tend to recover more, often with residual functional impairment. Thus, we need effective therapies in the early recovery and subsequent period to ensure that patients regain their functional ability.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons why long-distance relationship is beneficial

According to experts, the treatment plan differs in different periods. For example, if a patient comes in early after a stroke, the treatment would focus on removing the cause (removing/dissolving the clot or stopping bleeding). However, if the patient is brought in late and sometimes even after months to manage the functional disability, the treatment would be to remove/reduce scar tissues in the brain, if any, increase muscle power, etc. According to experts, conventional treatments have limitations and side effects. While they are effective in the beginning stages/in an emergency, they do not work well to help functional recovery. This is because the signs and symptoms are mainly targeted.

ALSO READ: Kutch to Pipili- 5 places in India you can visit to experience village life

Cell-based therapy is a branch of regenerative medicine in which cells, growth factors, peptides, exosomes, chaperones, etc., treat various conditions. The principle is that these cells and molecules are already present in the body and function to repair the damaged cells and tissues and maintain the body's internal environment. Cell-based therapy can provide a healthy pool of stem cells from different body parts in stroke. There can be a tremendous improvement in muscle power, walking ability, speech and the ability to perform daily activities independently. Still, treatment results are maintained for long periods, thus helping the patient get back to routine and maintain their quality of life.