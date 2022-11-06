Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kutch to Pipili- 5 places in India you can visit to experience village life

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    It would be best to give yourself a break from the hustle and bustle of the metro cities by travelling to these beautiful Indian destinations rich in greenery and unaffected by urbanisation.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Rural tourism is an integral part of the tourism industry worldwide. From walking in the lush green jungles to climbing hills, many destinations depend on their rural tourism provision to bring much-needed revenue to the local economy. Rural tourism can be defined as tourism that takes place in non-urbanized areas. Rural tourism is closely aligned with sustainable tourism, as it is directly linked to green spaces and commonly environmentally-friendly tourism, such as camping or hiking. You can take a break from your chaotic life and the chaos of the cities and feel rejuvenated and glamorized in your eyes by travelling to this top Indian destination rich in greenery and unaffected by urbanization.

    Image: Getty Images

    Mawlynnong: Asia's cleanest village: In this Meghalayan village, living root bridges, which is also known as sacred groves, have aesthetic value. Mawlynnong has become one of the most famous village tourist sites due to these, which are about 1,000 years old. Their dedication towards Mother Nature is evident in their clean surroundings and the famous bridges. This village has a spiritual heaven, which is why it is called "God's own Garden. You can participate in local cleanup projects, hike, see Cherrapunji, and scale bamboo watchtowers.

    Image: Getty Images

    Spiti: An ecosphere heaven: A less well-known alternative to Leh and Ladakh is the Spiti Valley in the Himachal Pradesh state. You can visit Buddhist monasteries, trek to villages, stay in homestays, go on yak safaris, or even see the cultural shows held periodically.

    Image: Getty Images

    Pipili: The art and craft village: The origin of great arts has often been rooted in villages. Unique artwork is one such art form that helped Pipili gain prominence, tourism, and recognition. Master artisans who create the art each year for the Rath yatra at Jagannath Temple have called Pipili home since the 10th century. Spend your free time browsing the many artworks, taking a tour, or trying to learn applique art.

    Image: Getty Images

    Chitrakote: The tribal life in Chhattisgarh: Visit Chitrakote, a small town in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, if you want to learn more about the lively and colourful tribal culture. It is primarily well-known for its Chitrakoot waterfalls. The village offers many fun events, folk arts, handicrafts, etc. One of the most famous sports you'd like to learn about is Gocha, which involves bamboo weapons and fruit as ammo. Visit the Danteshwari shrine and the Jagdalpur Palace as well.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kutch: Rich village life:  Rann of Kutch is located in Gujarat. Suppose you get the chance to explore the communities in this area and the nearby, and it will surely be a treat, well-known salt desert. The Hodka's Village Resort offers tents or mud houses specifically made for visitors to give a sense of living in a village and has attached western bathrooms. The charpai, which is the traditional woven bed, is another option for sleeping under the beautiful village sky.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner drb

    5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner

    Daily Horoscope for November 6 2022 Virgo Libra Gemini Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 6, 2022: Be careful Gemini, Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for November 6 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 6, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be careful Virgo, Leo - adt

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be careful Virgo, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for November 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number - adt

    Numerology Prediction for November 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan and more in AskSRK session RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan and more in AskSRK session

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track

    At least 12 people injured in Philadelphia bar shooting; check details AJR

    At least 12 people injured in Philadelphia bar shooting; check details

    Is Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy to become an actress? Mother of two might act in Malayalam film: Read details RBA

    Is Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy to become an actress? Mother of two might act in Malayalam film: Read details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli self-belief and discipline is very strong - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Kohli's self-belief and discipline is very strong' - Dhawan

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon