Kutch to Pipili- 5 places in India you can visit to experience village life

It would be best to give yourself a break from the hustle and bustle of the metro cities by travelling to these beautiful Indian destinations rich in greenery and unaffected by urbanisation.



Rural tourism is an integral part of the tourism industry worldwide. From walking in the lush green jungles to climbing hills, many destinations depend on their rural tourism provision to bring much-needed revenue to the local economy. Rural tourism can be defined as tourism that takes place in non-urbanized areas. Rural tourism is closely aligned with sustainable tourism, as it is directly linked to green spaces and commonly environmentally-friendly tourism, such as camping or hiking. You can take a break from your chaotic life and the chaos of the cities and feel rejuvenated and glamorized in your eyes by travelling to this top Indian destination rich in greenery and unaffected by urbanization.

Mawlynnong: Asia's cleanest village: In this Meghalayan village, living root bridges, which is also known as sacred groves, have aesthetic value. Mawlynnong has become one of the most famous village tourist sites due to these, which are about 1,000 years old. Their dedication towards Mother Nature is evident in their clean surroundings and the famous bridges. This village has a spiritual heaven, which is why it is called "God's own Garden. You can participate in local cleanup projects, hike, see Cherrapunji, and scale bamboo watchtowers.

Spiti: An ecosphere heaven: A less well-known alternative to Leh and Ladakh is the Spiti Valley in the Himachal Pradesh state. You can visit Buddhist monasteries, trek to villages, stay in homestays, go on yak safaris, or even see the cultural shows held periodically.

Pipili: The art and craft village: The origin of great arts has often been rooted in villages. Unique artwork is one such art form that helped Pipili gain prominence, tourism, and recognition. Master artisans who create the art each year for the Rath yatra at Jagannath Temple have called Pipili home since the 10th century. Spend your free time browsing the many artworks, taking a tour, or trying to learn applique art.

Chitrakote: The tribal life in Chhattisgarh: Visit Chitrakote, a small town in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, if you want to learn more about the lively and colourful tribal culture. It is primarily well-known for its Chitrakoot waterfalls. The village offers many fun events, folk arts, handicrafts, etc. One of the most famous sports you'd like to learn about is Gocha, which involves bamboo weapons and fruit as ammo. Visit the Danteshwari shrine and the Jagdalpur Palace as well.

