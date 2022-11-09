Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare alert: 5 reasons you should include sunscreen in your winter

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Applying a thick layer of moisturizer and then putting on sunscreen should be a daily part of your winter skincare routine. It is essential to protect your skin from the sun no matter what season it is. Read on to find out why. 

    Image: Getty Images

    The UV rays can be intense during cold weather, which may cause severe damage to your skin. Scientists have some advice regarding the need for sunscreen and clothing for sun safety in winter. Skincare experts also explain that sunscreen should be used yearly regardless of the weather. The primary damage UV rays can cause to your skin is skin cancer, hypertension and early ageing. 

    ALSO READ: Tips and tricks you can follow for glowing skin while travelling by air

    Image: Getty Images

    Low moisture levels: Winter is here, bringing a natural drop in humidity level with it, which causes low moisture levels in our skin. The repercussions of cold temperatures and low humidity can cause your skin to crack and shrink. Before going out, apply sunscreen on your neck, face and hands to prevent dryness. 

    ALSO READ: Kovalam to Udupi: top 6 surfing destinations

    Sun rays through glass: Even if you want to curl inside a blanket and enjoy cosy days inside your house, you are still unsafe from sun damage. Research has shown that glass can easily filter out UV rays. The constant penetration of UV rays through the glass into your skin through the glass medium can cause severe damage to it.

    Image: Getty Images

    Take note of SPF: SPF measures how well sunscreen can protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen with a more significant SPF number is known to offer better protection to your skin. Skin cancer foundation recommends wearing broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF higher than 30 for outdoor activities.

    Free from oxybenzone: Many studies have shown concerns about the extensive use of oxybenzone in many sunscreen products. This chemical ingredient is found to have adverse effects on human beings and marine life. It would help if you chose sunscreen, which is free of oxybenzone and other harmful components.

     

    Non-comedogenic: Your skin naturally consists of tiny pores that release oil and sweat. If your pores get clogged, it can result in blackheads, acne, and other skin problems. Non-comedogenic products are formulated, so they do not block your skin pores. They prevent any future breakout, providing you with breathable and healthy skin. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for November 9 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 9 2022 cancer virgo scorpio libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 9, 2022: Not a favourable day for Cancer; good day for Virgo, Scorpio

    Lunar Eclipse 2022 5 TIPS to keep in mind while capturing Chandra Grahan gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: 5 TIPS to keep in mind while capturing Chandra Grahan

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online here - adt

    Partial Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India: Know city-wise timings, duration, and how to watch Chandra Grahan online

    Kartika Purnima 2022: Know date, timing of puja-ritual; also wishes, messages and greetings RBA

    Kartika Purnima 2022: Know date, timing of puja-ritual; also wishes, messages and greetings

    Recent Stories

    Yoga to dancing: 5 indoor physical activities you can do indoors this winter sur

    Yoga to dancing: 5 indoor physical activities you can do indoors this winter

    Numerology Prediction for November 9 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 9 2022 cancer virgo scorpio libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 9, 2022: Not a favourable day for Cancer; good day for Virgo, Scorpio

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: mr 360 AB de Villiers lauds Surya's show; says never saw this happening snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers lauds Surya's show; says never saw this happening

    Here is what India s first Twitter user said on whether she will pay for blue tick gcw

    Here's what India's 'first' Twitter user said on whether she will pay for blue tick

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon