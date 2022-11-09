Skincare alert: 5 reasons you should include sunscreen in your winter

Applying a thick layer of moisturizer and then putting on sunscreen should be a daily part of your winter skincare routine. It is essential to protect your skin from the sun no matter what season it is. Read on to find out why.

Image: Getty Images

The UV rays can be intense during cold weather, which may cause severe damage to your skin. Scientists have some advice regarding the need for sunscreen and clothing for sun safety in winter. Skincare experts also explain that sunscreen should be used yearly regardless of the weather. The primary damage UV rays can cause to your skin is skin cancer, hypertension and early ageing.

Image: Getty Images

Low moisture levels: Winter is here, bringing a natural drop in humidity level with it, which causes low moisture levels in our skin. The repercussions of cold temperatures and low humidity can cause your skin to crack and shrink. Before going out, apply sunscreen on your neck, face and hands to prevent dryness.

Sun rays through glass: Even if you want to curl inside a blanket and enjoy cosy days inside your house, you are still unsafe from sun damage. Research has shown that glass can easily filter out UV rays. The constant penetration of UV rays through the glass into your skin through the glass medium can cause severe damage to it.

Image: Getty Images

Take note of SPF: SPF measures how well sunscreen can protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen with a more significant SPF number is known to offer better protection to your skin. Skin cancer foundation recommends wearing broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF higher than 30 for outdoor activities.

Free from oxybenzone: Many studies have shown concerns about the extensive use of oxybenzone in many sunscreen products. This chemical ingredient is found to have adverse effects on human beings and marine life. It would help if you chose sunscreen, which is free of oxybenzone and other harmful components.