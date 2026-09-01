A viral video has raised food safety concerns after a customer alleged that Swiggy Instamart delivered an expired mawa cake covered in fungus. The man claimed customer support failed to provide an immediate solution despite evidence. The clip triggered angry reactions online, with users sharing similar experiences.

A viral video has raised concerns about food quality and safety on quick-commerce platforms after a customer alleged that Swiggy Instamart delivered an expired mawa cake covered in fungus. The man named Amith shared a video showing what appeared to be a badly spoiled cake with visible fungal growth and bluish-green patches. He claimed the product delivered to him had crossed its expiry date.

Tagging Instamart and Noice, Amith wrote: “Swiggy Instamart Expired item kaise bhej sakte ho,” questioning how an expired food item could be delivered to a customer.

Customer questions what could have happened to a child

In the video, the customer expressed concern over the possible consequences if a child had consumed the cake without checking the expiry date or examining the product properly.

He also criticised the alleged response from customer support, claiming that despite sharing photographs and other evidence, he did not receive an immediate resolution or refund and the chat was closed.

Taking a dig at the promise of rapid deliveries, he said that platforms delivering products within minutes should also resolve customer complaints with similar speed.

The allegations in the video have not been independently verified. However, the clip has triggered a wider discussion online about food safety checks and quality control in India's fast-growing quick-commerce sector.

Social media users share similar experiences

Several users commented that the video had shaken their confidence in ordering food products without checking expiry dates.

Some claimed they had previously received expired or poor-quality products through online delivery platforms. One user said they had consumed a product before checking its packaging and later discovered that it had crossed its expiry date.

Others specifically raised concerns about the quality of products sold under private or platform-linked brands. Some users said they were considering deleting the app, while others argued that the main concern was not only the alleged expired product but also the reported lack of an immediate resolution.

Instamart responds to viral post

Instamart responded in the comments section of the viral post and asked the customer to share the order number so that the matter could be examined.

“Hi there, sorry to know that you are facing an issue with your order. Please share the order number. We will look into it,” the company wrote.

The incident has renewed questions over whether quick-commerce platforms have strong enough checks to ensure that expired or damaged food products are not dispatched.

Consumers are generally advised to check packaging, expiry dates and the condition of food products before consumption, particularly when ordering perishable items online.