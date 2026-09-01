Janmashtami 2026: Top 6 Tips To get Lord Krishna's Blessing THIS Special Day
Janmashtami 2026: On the upcoming Janmashtami, you can follow some special rituals to please Lord Krishna. Offering him kheer with saffron, performing an abhishek with specific items, and presenting a silver flute or peacock feather can help
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Janmashtami
The festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated in just a few days. People worship Lord Krishna in their homes on this day. Lord Krishna was born on the Ashtami tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadra. This is why this day is so important for Hindus.
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Krishna Janmashtami
Astrologers suggest you should prepare kheer with saffron and offer it to Gopal on Janmashtami. If you can, keep a fast from the morning, perform the puja in the evening, and then have your meal. Make sure you don't cook non-vegetarian food at home on this day.
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Tulsi Mala
If you have a small cradle for Gopal at home, you must swing him in it on this day. Offer a Tulsi mala to Gopal on Janmashtami. You should also perform an abhishek for Gopal with a mix of raw milk, rose or lotus petals, rose water, white sandalwood, and a bit of camphor.
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Apply Ghee
On Janmashtami, first apply ghee or butter all over Gopal's body. Then, using a silver vessel or a Dakshinavarta Shankh, bathe him with a mixture of raw milk and Gangajal.
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Silver Flute
On Janmashtami, offer a silver flute to Gopal. Afterwards, you can keep this flute where you store your money. Also, place a peacock feather during the puja. These offerings are believed to please Shri Krishna. If you can, feeding a few children at home will also bring you blessings.
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