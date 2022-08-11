Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, images and greetings to share with your brothers, sisters

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm across the country. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on August 11. Here are wishes, images, greetings to share with your siblings.

One of the biggest festivals, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm every year in India to represent the love between a brother and a sister. Sisters pray to God for their brother's long life on this day by tying a protection thread (Rakhi) around his wrist. In exchange, the brother swears to always make her happy, shield her from any harm, and provide their sisters presents and treats. The bond between brothers is a priceless gem. This entails having a companion to share the experiences with, wipe away the tears, and save the memories. This year, some people will celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Friday, August 12, 2022, while others will do it on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Here are some of the Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes, images, quotes that you can share with your siblings to spread the joy and love of the Raksha Bandhan festival: Raksha Bandhan wishes for brother 1. Dear Brother, when you tying this Rakhi on my wrist, I pray to God for your peace, happiness and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Raksha Bandhan. 2. No matter how we are far on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, but you will always be in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan Brother

3. I am lucky to have loving, kind, caring, and cute brother like you. You have fulfilled every wish of mine. I'll be waiting for my gifts. And if you don't give then you will be in big trouble 4. Brother and sister relationships are like tom and jerry. They tease and irritate each other. Knock each other down. But can't live without each other. Happy Raksha Bandhan Brother! 5. You will always be my go-to person if I want to annoy someone. I love you and will always be a call away. Wish you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan! 6. I am your younger sister/brother and my superpower is to irritate you. Wish you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Rakhsha Bandhan wishes for sister 1. I'm not that good with words but I still struggle to say I love you so much my little sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan! 2. To the perfect brother, the one who has always been my great friend and whom I deeply admire, I wish you a blessed and very happy Raksha Bandhan May God protect you always. 3. You are my best friend, you are my secret keeper, and you are my loving sister. The one person I can always turn to when I need something. Happy Raksha Bandhan.