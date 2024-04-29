Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Top 5 homemade energy drink to beat summer heat

    Here are five refreshing homemade energy drinks perfect for combating the extreme summer heat:

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    Here are five refreshing homemade energy drinks perfect for combating the extreme summer heat:

    Lemon and Mint Cooler:
    Ingredients: Fresh lemon juice, mint leaves, honey, water, ice cubes.
    Method: Blend lemon juice, mint leaves, honey, and water until smooth. Strain the mixture, pour over ice cubes, and garnish with mint leaves.

    Watermelon Electrolyte Boost:
    Ingredients: Watermelon chunks, coconut water, lime juice, honey, sea salt.
    Method: Blend watermelon chunks, coconut water, lime juice, honey, and a pinch of sea salt until smooth. Serve chilled.

    Iced Green Tea Refresher:
    Ingredients: Green tea bags, fresh ginger, lemon slices, honey, water, ice cubes.
    Method: Brew green tea with fresh ginger slices. Once cooled, add lemon slices, honey, and ice cubes. Stir well and enjoy.

    Cucumber and Lime Hydrator:
    Ingredients: Cucumber slices, lime juice, fresh mint leaves, water, honey, ice cubes.
    Method: Blend cucumber slices, lime juice, mint leaves, honey, and water until smooth. Strain the mixture and serve over ice.

    Berry Blast Smoothie:
    Ingredients: Mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries), Greek yogurt, almond milk, honey, ice cubes.
    Method: Blend mixed berries, Greek yogurt, almond milk, honey, and ice cubes until creamy. Pour into glasses and serve chilled.

    These homemade energy drinks are not only refreshing but also packed with essential nutrients to keep you hydrated and energized during the scorching summer days.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
