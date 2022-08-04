Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kindle Paper white to Echo Dot; 5 best tech gifts you can buy for your siblings

With these tech gift suggestions for your sibling or sister this Raksha Bandhan, surprise them. Browse through each of the gift suggestions we've put together; they include a range of technology and goods at different price points. Hope it helps you!

With less than a week till Raksha Bandhan, now is the ideal time to get your sibling the ideal present. We can provide you some excellent tech gift suggestions for Raksha Bandhan. With these tech gift suggestions for your sibling or sister this Raksha Bandhan, surprise them. Browse through each of the gift suggestions we've put together; they include a range of technology and goods at different price points. Make this Raksha Bandhan a special day for your sibling by choosing the one you believe best suits them.

Kindle Paper White The most comfortable Kindle Paper White for reading is the lightest and thinnest model with a 300 PPI glare-free display. The device has a long-lasting battery and lets you read outside in the sun. Thanks to its 32GB of storage capacity, your portable library may be taken with you everywhere you go or you can simply read at home. With the whisper sync, you can quickly move between the Kindle app and Kindle Paper White and carry on reading over Wi-Fi or for nothing utilising cellular 4G connectivity. The device will go to sleep when the form-fitting covers are closed, and it will come to life when they are flipped open. Oppo earphones The Oppo water-resistant Bluetooth earphones would be a wonderful gift for your active siblings. To avoid loss, the earphones are built with a neckband. The gadget also offers noise cancellation capabilities, allowing you to listen to music without being interrupted by outside sounds. The wireless earbuds advertise a battery life of 12 hours on a single charge.

Mi Hypersonic Power Bank There are three connections on this power bank, including two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port. With 50W rapid charging, the power bank's 4500mAh battery can be completely charged in 1 hour and 5 minutes. Due to the USB Type-C port's 45W quick charging capability, this 20,000mAh power bank can be fully charged in 3 hours and 50 minutes. The style of this power bank is distinctive and upscale matte black. The Mi Hypersonic Power Bank comes with 16 advanced chip protection layers. With these 16 layers, the power bank not only protects itself from short circuits but also guards against harm to the charging device.