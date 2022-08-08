Raksha Bandhan 2022: Coconut barfi to kheer; 5 easy desserts you can try on Rakhi

Every year, a brother and a sister give each other thoughtful presents. This year, treat your co-conspirator by making him or her some delicious pastries at home. We have chosen five simple delicacies for you to try this Rakhi to make your task simpler.

Indian celebrations include mythology, ceremonial procedures, a wide range of emotions, and a generous serving of traditional foods. In India, food represents an unavoidable feeling that unites our many cultural traditions. Every year, on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, people from all backgrounds get together to commemorate the complicated relationship between the siblings. Every year, a brother and a sister give each other thoughtful presents. This year, treat your co-conspirator by making him or her some delicious pastries at home. We have chosen five simple delicacies for you to try this Rakhi to make your task simpler.

Ever-green kheer This excellent rice kheer is one of India's national sweets. The easiest way to impress your siblings with your cooking abilities is to do this. Rice, dried fruits, sugar, and milk are simply combined and boiled at low heat. This dish, which has long been a staple of Indian cuisine, is a beautiful fusion of almonds and milk served with premium rice.

Coconut Barfi Rakhi calls for a party, and what party would be complete without dessert? A simple dessert dish called coconut barfi takes 20 minutes to make. And it is more practical while using the microwave. Ghee, sugar, milk, milk, shredded coconut, and a little cardamom powder are all you need. The shredded coconut should be microwaved for three minutes before milk, sugar, and optional food colouring are added. Once more, microwave the mixture for 2 minutes, stirring carefully after each minute. Allow the barfi mixture to cool and then place it on a dish to settle. After serving, slice it into little pieces. Your sibling's heart would undoubtedly be won over by this beautiful coconut and milk mix.

Custard Among the most expensive desserts, it is the best eggless dessert and is quite easy to prepare. A magical fruit cup that instantly improves flavour. In order to serve it chilled, you may also prepare it ahead of time before Rakhi day.

Sooji ka Halwa One of the easiest halwas to make when running out of time is this delicious Suji ka Halwa. Close your eyes and choose this dessert choice if you truly want to surprise your siblings. Transfer the suji mixture into the boiling milk and sugar mixture after roasting the suji with ghee and almonds till golden brown. Stir thoroughly for a while, then serve warm with some grated dried fruit.