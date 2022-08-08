Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Coconut barfi to kheer; 5 easy desserts you can try on Rakhi

    First Published Aug 8, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    Every year, a brother and a sister give each other thoughtful presents. This year, treat your co-conspirator by making him or her some delicious pastries at home. We have chosen five simple delicacies for you to try this Rakhi to make your task simpler.

    Indian celebrations include mythology, ceremonial procedures, a wide range of emotions, and a generous serving of traditional foods. In India, food represents an unavoidable feeling that unites our many cultural traditions. Every year, on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, people from all backgrounds get together to commemorate the complicated relationship between the siblings.

    Every year, a brother and a sister give each other thoughtful presents. This year, treat your co-conspirator by making him or her some delicious pastries at home. We have chosen five simple delicacies for you to try this Rakhi to make your task simpler.

    Ever-green kheer

    This excellent rice kheer is one of India's national sweets. The easiest way to impress your siblings with your cooking abilities is to do this. Rice, dried fruits, sugar, and milk are simply combined and boiled at low heat. This dish, which has long been a staple of Indian cuisine, is a beautiful fusion of almonds and milk served with premium rice.

    Also Read | When is Raksha Bandhan 2022? Know muhurat and other things you need to know

    Coconut Barfi

    Rakhi calls for a party, and what party would be complete without dessert? A simple dessert dish called coconut barfi takes 20 minutes to make. And it is more practical while using the microwave. Ghee, sugar, milk, milk, shredded coconut, and a little cardamom powder are all you need. The shredded coconut should be microwaved for three minutes before milk, sugar, and optional food colouring are added. Once more, microwave the mixture for 2 minutes, stirring carefully after each minute. Allow the barfi mixture to cool and then place it on a dish to settle. After serving, slice it into little pieces. Your sibling's heart would undoubtedly be won over by this beautiful coconut and milk mix.

    Custard

    Among the most expensive desserts, it is the best eggless dessert and is quite easy to prepare. A magical fruit cup that instantly improves flavour. In order to serve it chilled, you may also prepare it ahead of time before Rakhi day.

    Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kindle Paper white to Echo Dot; 5 best tech gifts you can buy for your siblings

    Sooji ka Halwa

    One of the easiest halwas to make when running out of time is this delicious Suji ka Halwa. Close your eyes and choose this dessert choice if you truly want to surprise your siblings. Transfer the suji mixture into the boiling milk and sugar mixture after roasting the suji with ghee and almonds till golden brown. Stir thoroughly for a while, then serve warm with some grated dried fruit.

    Malpua

    A well-known North Indian delicacy that resembles a pancake that is typically served for holidays and special occasions. Here is a recipe for a milk and semolina batter that is cooked in ghee and then covered in sugar syrup. A distinct flavour with a mixture of properly balanced sugar topped with chopped almonds and pistachios.

    Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: 4 homemade face packs for natural glow on Rakhi

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Aarya Walvekar 18 year old winner of Miss India USA 2022 gcw

    Who is Aarya Walvekar, 18-year-old winner of Miss India USA 2022?

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for August 8 to August 14

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from August 8 to August 14

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 8 to August 14

    Viral Pictures: World's most expensive garbage bag by Balenciaga, cost worth Rs 1.4 Lakh RBA

    Viral Pictures: World's most expensive garbage bag by Balenciaga, cost worth Rs 1.4 Lakh

    Recent Stories

    Laal Singh Chaddha First Review Nagarjuna calls Aamir Khan Naga Chaitanya starrer a breath of fresh air drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha First Review: Nagarjuna calls Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘a breath of fresh air’

    Earth s days mysteriously getting longer scientists wonder why gcw

    Earth's days mysteriously getting longer; scientists wonder why

    football EPL 2022-23: Is Erik Ten Hag pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat? Man United boss responds snt

    Is Ten Hag pleased with Ronaldo's show despite Brighton defeat? Man United boss responds

    JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rise for general; lowers for other categories - adt

    JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rises for general; lowers for other categories

    Shocking 5 rare photos of Britney Spears that makes her look unrecognisable drb

    Shocking! 5 rare photos of Britney Spears that makes her look unrecognisable

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon