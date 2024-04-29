Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cadbury's drama: Hyderabad resident finds fungus in Dairy Milk; Sparks silk-y theories among netizens

    Abhinav Shrivastava questioned the persistence of purchasing Cadbury chocolates, especially Dairy Milk, in India, branding them as "the worst chocolates with poor quality and taste tailored for the Indian market."

    Cadbury drama: Hyderabad resident finds fungus in Dairy Milk; Sparks silk-y theories among netizens
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    A Hyderabad resident made a shocking discovery after finding fungus on a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar well before its expiry date. Sharing images of the "chocolate" on X, user goooofboll highlighted the white fungus and a conspicuous hole at the back, expressing concern.

    "The manufacturing date of these Dairy Milk chocolates is January 2024, with an expiry best before 12 months from manufacture. Found them like this when I opened it. Look into this @DairyMilkIn," the user wrote.

    The post prompted a wave of reactions, with many suggesting filing a complaint with the consumer protection court and criticising the deteriorating quality of the chocolate.

    Abhinav Shrivastava questioned the persistence of purchasing Cadbury chocolates, especially Dairy Milk, in India, branding them as "the worst chocolates with poor quality and taste tailored for the Indian market."

    Meanwhile, Yatin Khurana voiced concerns over food safety regulations, claiming companies continue to sell substandard products without fear of repercussions.

    In a humorous take on the situation, Abinash Samal said, "Cadbury Silk just got real."

    Notably, the chocolate in question was manufactured in January 2024 and supposedly had a shelf life of 12 months from manufacture.

    Responding to the complaint, Cadbury acknowledged the incident and expressed regret and said, "Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavors to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience."

    This isn't the first time Cadbury has faced such scrutiny. In February, the Telangana State Food Laboratory flagged issues with two Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates, reporting the presence of white worms and webs, deeming them "unsafe for consumption."

    Social activist Robin Zaccheus, in a post on X, urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold FMCG companies accountable and impose penalties for supplying unsafe food, particularly products consumed frequently by children.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
